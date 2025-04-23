4Sight Holdings acquires HR specialist XFour Group

Global artificial intelligence (AI) technology group 4Sight Holdings has announced its acquisition of XFour, a fast-growing human resource (HR) and payroll technology services provider, in a deal worth over R40-million.

Founded in 2017 by Clark Fourie, Jaco Smit and Shaun O’Reilly, XFour is a South African business specialising in integrating and optimising HR and payroll systems in 20 countries across Africa.

XFour is a Sage Platinum HR & Payroll Business Partner, recognised in the market for its deep expertise in business process automation and digital transformation.

“XFour brings a wealth of young and dynamic talent, innovation, and proven specialisation to the table,” says Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings.

“Joining the 4Sight family marks an exciting new chapter for XFour Solutions. We are proud to bring our HR and payroll implementation expertise to a group that shares our passion for innovation and customer success. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for our customers, offering them access to a broader suite of digital transformation solutions and services,” says Clark Fourie, financial director of XFour.

“With a strong foundation in integrating and optimizing HR and payroll systems, XFour enables organisations to streamline complex workflows with precision,” explains Jaco Smit, technical director at XFour.

“As resellers of best-of-breed solutions — including advanced org charting, structured interview platforms, and dynamic workflow tools — XFour brings powerful tools into the hands of businesses aiming to modernise their operations.”

XFour’s in-house product suite includes:

RocketSlip – A lightweight, mobile-first employee self-service solution that leverages platforms like WhatsApp to simplify day-to-day HR interactions.

XOne – A highly configurable platform for onboarding, timesheet management, and offboarding, built for seamless integration and scalability in modern work environments.

“In addition, XFour has developed a robust thin client interface purpose-built for Sage 300 People, delivering cloud-based processing while preserving the responsiveness and user experience of local execution,” says Smit.

XFour product director Shaun O’Reilly comments: “XFour brings unparalleled expertise to complex enterprise projects. Our proven methodology and dedicated resource model have helped us successfully implement solutions at multiple tier-one clients with workforces of over 10 000.”

While the sector has historically trailed in the adoption of transformative technology trends, O’Reilly believes the untapped potential of AI for HR stakeholders represents an unprecedented opportunity.