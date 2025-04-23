African Space Agency launches in Cairo

The African Space Agency (AfSA) has officially launched.

AfSA is the second regional space agency after the European Space Agency (ESA) and has been in development since 2015, with the African Union Commission adopting an African space policy and strategy in 2016.

AfSA brings together the 55 member countries of the African Union to co-ordinate and implement Africa’s space ambitions. Its headquarters are in Egypt, which launched Africa’s first satellite in 1998.

Since then, 18 African countries have launched a further 63 satellites and many African nations have implemented their own space programmes to the benefit of their people.

AfSA has the goal of harnessing space science and technology for Africa’s socio-economic development, promoting collaborative research and the peaceful exploration of outer space.

The inauguration of AfSA came just prior to the start of this week’s NewSpace Africa conference, which brings together space agencies and space companies from around the world to discuss how space innovation can help empower Africa’s economy.

ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher offers ESA’s congratulations on the inauguration of the agency. “The establishment of the African Space Agency is a real milestone for the continent and signals an important advance for Africa’s space strategy. Space has the power to spur innovation and inspiration, and I look forward to working together for the benefit of citizens on both continents.”

Marco Ferrazzani, ESA’s director of internal services, says: “ESA is proud to partnering with this new regional space agency. Collaboration with Africa dates back three decades and today ESA even runs a dedicated EOAfrica Initiative. With AfSA, this cooperation will be brought up to the next level.”

ESA formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AfSA that will underpin the implementation of the EU-Africa Space Partnership Programme by the EU, which is designed to strengthen ties between Europe and Africa and encourage the use of space technologies by both public and commercial operators.

Since Africa is disproportionately affected by climate change, there is a particular goal to improve early warning systems for severe weather events or hardships related to climate.

In an additional project co-financed by the European Union, ESA already works with the African space sector on the implementation of a satellite-based augmentation system for air traffic control systems, that enhances the security of air traffic. ESA is also ready to collaborate on further bilateral activities with AfSA.