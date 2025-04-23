A massive 85% percent of CEOs say cybersecurity is critical for business growth, according to a survey by Gartner.

The Gartner CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey of 456 CEOs and other senior business executives worldwide was conducted from June to November 2024.

The survey also found that 61% of CEOs are concerned about cybersecurity threats, driven in large part by AI’s growing role in commercial activity and the political debates about the sourcing and use of advanced technologies. As risk thresholds shift, they view cybersecurity as a key driver.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just about protection; it’s a critical driver for business growth,” says David Furlonger, distinguished vice-president analyst and Gartner Fellow.

“With 85% of CEOs recognizing its importance, security leaders have a unique opportunity to demonstrate the value of cybersecurity investments not only in safeguarding assets but also in enabling strategic business objectives.

“Effective communication is key,” adds Furlonger. “CEOs should highlight the role of security leaders in both protecting the business and enhancing cybersecurity to drive growth. This involves, for example, assessing risks in foreign markets and intellectual property protection. Security leaders are positioned to significantly influence value generation, and they should communicate how cybersecurity aids enterprise growth.”

With regulatory changes and cybersecurity threats challenging competitiveness, CEOs said they see a direct linkage between cybersecurity capabilities and enterprise growth.