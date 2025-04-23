Vertiv, iGenius, Nvidia to deploy Colosseum AI supercomputer

Vertiv is collaborating with Nvidia and iGenius to deploy Colosseum, one of the world’s largest Nvidia DGX AI supercomputers with Nvidia Grace Blackwell Superchips.

Set to deploy in 2025 in Italy, Colosseum will be a first-of-its-kind sovereign AI data centre for regulated workloads.

Designed to address the demands of highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and public administration, Colosseum will embody a fusion of transformative computational power, energy efficiency, and data sovereignty, while balancing stringent data security requirements.

Colosseum, a Nvidia DGX SuperPOD, is the latest advancement in a long-standing collaboration between Vertiv and Nvidia. It is strategically positioned in southern Italy to address regional government requirements, marking a significant milestone in Europe’s AI landscape.

“Harnessing the power of Nvidia’s cutting-edge accelerated computing and Vertiv’s innovative infrastructure expertise, Colosseum stands as a testament to the transformative potential of sovereign AI,” says Uljan Sharka, CEO of iGenius. “We’re demonstrating how modular systems and software-specific infrastructure enable a new era of mission-critical AI.”

Colosseum combines Vertiv’s infrastructure management expertise, Nvidia accelerated computing, and the Nvidia Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations.

The deployment will leverage Vertiv’s 360AI reference architecture infrastructure platform for data centre power and cooling that is designed for the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 , which was co-developed with Nvidia and released in late 2024.

The modular and scalable system positions iGenius to deploy one of the fastest hyperscale AI supercomputers, and one of the largest to support sovereign AI.

Vertiv has also extended its reference design library on its AI Hub with the co-developed data centre power and cooling design for Nvidia GB300 NVL72. By staying one GPU generation ahead, Vertiv enables customers to plan infrastructure before silicon lands, with deployment-ready designs that anticipate increased rack power densities and repeatable templates for AI factories at scale.

“The unit of compute is no longer the chip — it’s the system, the AI Factory,” says Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv, EMEA. “Through our collaboration with NVIDIA and visionary AI player iGenius, we are proving the efficiency and system-level maturity of delivering the data centre as a unit of compute, unlocking rapid adoption of AI-native power and cooling infrastructure as a catalyst for AI at scale.”

Charlie Boyle, vice-president of DGX platforms at Nvidia, adds: “AI is reshaping the data centre landscape, demanding new levels of scale, efficiency and adaptability for global AI factories. With physically-based digital twins enabled by Nvidia Omniverse technologies and Vertiv’s modular design for the iGenius DGX SuperPOD data centre, Colosseum sets a new standard for building supercomputers for the era of AI.”

Colosseum was co-designed as a physically accurate digital twin developed with Nvidia Omniverse technologies, enabling real-time collaboration between Vertiv, iGenius and Nvidia, to accelerate system-level decisions and compress the design-to-deploy cycle.

The Omniverse Blueprint enables real-time simulations, allowing engineers to test and refine designs instantly, rather than waiting for lengthy simulation processes, reducing simulation times from months to hours. Vertiv manufacturing and factory integration processes reduce deployment time by up to 50% compared to traditional data centre builds.

The collaborative 3D design process validated the entire infrastructure stack, enabling predictive modelling of thermal load, electrical flow, and site layout — for 132kW liquid-cooled racks to modular power systems — before a single module was built.

Vertiv’s AI-ready prefabricated modular data centre solution is designed, manufactured, delivered, installed and commissioned by Vertiv. It includes power, cooling, management, monitoring, service and maintenance offerings, with power and cooling capacity supporting up to 132kW/rack initially, with an ability to scale up as required for future designs.

The building shell integrates prefabricated white space inside while deploying full modular grey space outside. This approach offers exceptional scalability and energy efficiency, transforming the way data centres are built and deployed.

Colosseum will leverage Nvidia Mission Control for data centre operations and orchestration and Vertiv Unify to simplify and synchronise building management for AI factories. Vertiv Unify provides:

Real-time orchestration across power, cooling, and compute;

Digital twin synchronisation for closed-loop optimisation; and

AI-ready capabilities that support autonomous decision-making.

Through its integration of Nvidia Omniverse technologies, Vertiv Unify enables real-time updates between physical systems and digital models — allowing predictive maintenance, what-if simulations, and scenario testing before operational risk occurs.