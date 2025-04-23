WAPAloza 2025 spotlights ‘wireless without limits’

The Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA) announces that its WAPAloza event for the wireless, fibre and satellite connectivity ecosystem is schedule to take place on 23 to 25 June at the Misty Hills Hotel and Conference Centre in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg.

WAPAloza 2025 will gather local and international experts, operators, and innovators under the theme “Wireless Without Limits” – exploring the future of connectivity and unlocking new revenue streams in an increasingly competitive market.

According to Paul Colmer, executive committee member at WAPA, this year’s theme is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in wireless and digital communications.

“We’re not just talking about Wi-Fi anymore,” says Colmer. “WAPAloza 2025 is about embracing everything from fibre and fixed wireless to satellite and private LTE/5G networks. The regulatory environment is evolving, Dynamic Spectrum Allocation is finally on the table, and we’re now seeing tangible opportunities to create smarter, more resilient networks across South Africa and the rest of the continent.”

A highlight at this year’s event will be a full discussion around ICASA’s draft regulations for spectrum sharing in the 6GHz band, including the latest developments around standard power use for local and multipoint applications.

“We’re finally moving toward an environment where private LTE and 5G networks can be viable for campuses, industrial zones, and smaller geographic areas,” explains Colmer. “It’s a game changer for service innovation, especially in under-served regions.”

The event will also explore the fast-growing role of satellite services, with providers like Amazon’s Project Kuiper, OneWeb and Starlink appearing as realistic options for local connectivity. Attendees can expect panel discussions on the commercial viability of satellite solutions in Africa, especially for rural and hard-to-reach communities.

WAPAloza 2025 will dive deep into the future of WiFi – not just as a technology, but as a business enabler. Rather than focusing solely on WiFi as a last-mile extension, the event will present new models where Wi-Fi is central to the connectivity offering. Topics include WiFi sensing technologies, smart network planning, and next-generation applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will also take centre stage, with conversations around its role in network design, monitoring, and optimisation – as well as the broader societal implications.

“AI is now integral to planning and managing networks, but it also brings new risks,” notes Colmer. “We’ll be looking at both the benefits and the dangers, from predictive planning to potential societal harm.”

WAPAloza typically attracts close to 400 delegates across the wireless and telecoms value chain, from Wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) and OEMs to fibre operators, consultants, and software developers. It’s also a major opportunity for adjacent sectors, including vehicle fleet operators, test equipment vendors, and accounting software providers.

Aside from networking and sales opportunities, education and industry influence are high up on the agenda, with some of the world’s foremost innovators, regulators and entrepreneurs are already locked in to present. Keynote speakers include:

Dean Bubley, director of Disruptive Analysis, a prominent, influential, and outspoken technology industry analyst, futurist, and consultant, specialising in telecoms, wireless, and policy domains.

Nathan Stooke, inventor of 9G and founder of Wisper Internet, whose notable battles against overcoming dyslexia and competing for the US National Swim Team lead him to setting new standards in the wireless industry and growing Wisper into a household name.

Martha Suarez, president of Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, a global organisation advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilisation to ‘connect the unconnected’.

Attendees can also expect to rub shoulders with representatives from ICASA and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, organisations directly responsible for shaping the direction and charting the course for the local wireless industry.

For more information or to secure your spot, visit: https://wapa.org.za/wapaloza