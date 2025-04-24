MICT SETA, ChipLab partner to build AI semiconductor workforce

ChipLab, Africa’s first full-stack chip design company, and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering large-scale semiconductor education and workforce development programmes across South Africa.

The collaboration is anchored in a bold vision: to train 100 000 AI microchip designers by 2050.

ChipLab and MICT SETA will co-develop accredited educational programmes focused on microchip design, digital engineering, and AI hardware systems.

The initiative will leverage ChipLab’s international partnership with electronic design automation (EDA) company Cadence Design Systems to expose students to industry tools and global standards.

“This is more than just a training programme,” says Mitch Kurylowicz, CEO of ChipLab. “It’s a national skills revolution — a future-facing investment in South Africa’s digital industrialisation.

“Together with MICT SETA, we’re laying the foundation for a new deep tech economy where South Africa is not just a consumer but a creator of breakthrough technology.”

MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana comments: “This collaboration with ChipLab aligns perfectly with our mandate to future-proof South Africa’s workforce. By investing in local talent development and partnering with industry leaders, we are helping to position our nation as a global player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Together, we are creating pathways for innovation, enabling access to cutting-edge technology, and equipping our youth with the critical skills needed to compete on the world stage.

“This partnership also demonstrates our commitment to inclusive growth by fostering homegrown expertise, supporting entrepreneurship, and bridging the digital divide, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital economy.”

By cultivating homegrown chip designers, South Africa aims to secure its digital future while creating thousands of high-value tech jobs.

Key objectives of the partnership include: