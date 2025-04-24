Warp Development buys Xibon AI

Warp Development, a South African software development consultancy specialising in custom software, e-commerce platforms, and system integrations, has acquired AI company Xibon AI.

Headquartered in Cape Town with offices in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Adelaide, Australia, and Atlanta, US, Warp Development has been delivering innovative tech solutions since 2002.

The acquisition signals a strategic shift, positioning Warp Development as a local and global player in AI.

The move enables Warp to integrate advanced AI technologies — like autonomous agents, digital twins, and machine learning — into its suite of services to deliver practical, ROI-driven outcomes for businesses across sectors.

Adriën Erasmus, co-founder and director of Warp Development, says the acquisition is both a strategic investment in talent and a tactical play to accelerate time-to-market for advanced solutions.

“AI isn’t a buzzword — it’s a business imperative,” says Erasmus. “Bringing Xibon AI’s top-tier team and IP into the Warp family allows us to rapidly prototype, deploy, and scale intelligent systems that drive measurable impact. It future proofs our offering and positions us to lead the next wave of digital transformation.”

Xibon AI builds intelligent technologies that solve real-world challenges, such as automating complex workflows, boosting operational efficiency, and unlocking powerful data insights through smart applications.

Practically, the integration will prioritise embedding AI into Warp’s full service offering and enhance how the company approaches new product builds and uplifts legacy platforms that would otherwise have remained antiquated. It also opens the door for Warp to work with existing clients to strategically implement AI within their operations, from customer service and logistics to finance and retail intelligence.

With AI adoption ramping up across South Africa’s fintech, manufacturing, logistics, wholesale, and retail sectors, the timing of the acquisition is critical. Businesses increasingly seek partners who can demystify AI and deliver tangible benefits — from streamlining customer service to automating outdated systems and unlocking new revenue streams.

“South African businesses need AI solutions that are practical, scalable, and built for impact,” says Erasmus. “This deal allows us to meet that need head-on, with tailored technology that evolves with our clients’ businesses and drives transformation at every level.”