Innovation in logistics opens up regional opportunities

As trade corridors expand and the demand for sustainable supply chain solutions grows, transformative trends in infrastructure, trade integration, and digital innovation are driving southern Africa’s logistics landscape.

This is according to a Reload Logistics industry outlook report titled “Unlocking Southern Africa’s Trade Potential in 2025 and Beyond”.

Key insights from the report include:

Critical minerals are driving growth: Southern Africa provides around 30% of the world’s critical minerals for electric vehicles, including cobalt and copper, contributing to the transition towards cleaner energy.

Strategic infrastructure investments are being implemented: The Kasomeno-Mwenda Road Project is removing over 300km from DRC-to-Tanzania routes, while the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project plans to double port capacity to 30-million tons by 2030.

Technological transformation improves efficiency: Tech logistics solutions have improved route optimisation by up to 15%.

Sustainability imperatives drive low-carbon solutions: By 2030, demand for green logistics could reach approximately $350-billion globally, with exporters increasingly adopting lower-carbon transport options.

Transformative trade corridors open up: Port developments at Dar es Salaam, Durban, Walvis Bay, and Beira are enhancing efficiencies and opening cross-border opportunities.

The report projects that, by 2030, the African Continental Free Trade Area will boost intra-African trade by over 50%, creating new commodity flows while regional infrastructure investments address network gaps.