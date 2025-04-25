Insight Consulting partners with Obrela

Insight Consulting has announced a strategic partnership with cybersecurity specialist company Obrela.

Through the partnership, Insight Consulting has bolstered its offering for its partners, where a comprehensive and proactive cybersecurity strategy can ensure organisations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats rather than reacting after the damage is done.

Ivan Jardim, account manager at Insight Consulting, says the days when cybersecurity was an IT issue are long gone. “This is not an IT issue. The increasing cyber risk presents a massive business risk. Just recently it was reported that cybercrime cost the South African economy R2,2-billion in 2024, yet, many businesses don’t fully appreciate the magnitude of the threat.

“Many organisations are more focused on day-to-day operations, or even survival, rather than investing in proactive cybersecurity measures. This is because many businesses operate under the illusion that they are safe. They have a false sense of security that emanates from relying on basic digital hygiene such as passwords and biometric recognition to access their devices.

“There is most definitely a need for more businesses to understand the extent to which their data and activities are being accessed, exploited and shared, even through seemingly innocuous actions like connecting to public WiFi networks.

“The facts are clear and unambiguous. In a global environment where cybercrime is surging, and where South Africa is an open playing field for criminals, there absolutely needs to be an investment in proactive and agile cybersecurity measures. It’s because of this that Insight Consulting recognised the need for specialised cybersecurity capabilities to serve our clients effectively in this environment.

“We chose to partner with Obrela because it bridges the gap between cybersecurity and business priorities, providing real-time risk management to protect both operations and reputation.”

Jardim explains that while artificial intelligence (AI) is, successfully, being used by criminals to attack businesses, Obrela conducts 24/7 threat detection with AI-driven analytics to stop cyber threats from becoming full-blown crises, and expensive breaches.

“Obrela’s tailored, proactive approach is aligned with ours as a business, and this ensures organisations are able to reduce risk and enhance their resilience from day one.”

Obrela suite of offerings include: Managed detection and response (MDR); risk management services; threat intelligence and analytics; and governance, risk and compliance.