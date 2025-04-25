Intel accelerates software-defined vehicles

At Auto Shanghai, Intel unveiled the second-generation Intel AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chip (SoC), the automotive industry’s first multi-process node chiplet architecture.

Engineered to meet the growing demands of intelligent, connected vehicles, the new SoC provides automakers scalable performance, advanced AI capabilities and optimised cost efficiency.

Intel also announced new strategic collaborations with leading automotive innovators — ModelBest and Black Sesame Technologies — further expanding automotive ecosystem and accelerating innovation in AI-powered cockpits, integrated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions and energy-efficient vehicle compute platforms.

“Intel is redefining automotive GM manager of Intel Automotive.

“Together with our partners, we’re solving real industry challenges — from energy efficiency to AI-driven experiences — to make the software-defined vehicle revolution a reality for all.”

The second-generation Intel SDV SoC is the automotive industry’s first to leverage a multi-node chiplet architecture, enabling automakers to tailor compute, graphics and AI capabilities to their needs – while reducing development costs and accelerating time-to-market.

By combining best-in-class silicon for each functional block, the architecture offers:

Up to 10x AI performance for generative and multimodal AI.

Up to 3x graphics performance for richer human-machine interface (HMI) experiences.

12 camera lanes for increased camera input and image processing capabilities.

This flexible, future-ready design empowers automakers to differentiate their products with advanced features and deliver next-gen experiences — all while optimising power and cost.

growing list of ecosystem partners reflects the company’s expanding influence in the automotive space.