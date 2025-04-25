MTN says critical infrastructure safe after security breach

MTN has experienced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorised access to personal information of some MTN customers in certain markets.

The group has assured customers that its core network, billing systems and financial services infrastructure remain secure and fully operational.

“An unknown third-party has claimed to have accessed data linked to parts of our systems,” MTN says in a statement. “At this stage we do not have any information to suggest that customers’ accounts and wallets have been directly compromised.

“The group immediately activated its cybersecurity response processes including informing the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks in South Africa.

“We also informed the relevant country authorities and will continue to update them on an ongoing basis while working closely with them and law enforcement agencies in supporting their investigations.”

MTN says it is in the process of notifying affected customers in compliance with local legal and regulatory obligations.