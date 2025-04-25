Westcon-Comstor launches managed SOC solution for Cisco partners

Westcon-Comstor’s Cisco-focused Comstor arm has launched a managed SOC (security operations centre) offering that enables partners to tap into the cybersecurity services market while avoiding the cost and complexity of building their own solution.

Powered by Cisco XDR (Extended Detection and Response) and created in response to partner demand, the white-labelled Comstor solution allows partners across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) to quickly and easily launch a SOC offering under their own brand.

It’s the first managed SOC offering launched by Westcon-Comstor and the first to utilise Cisco XDR.

Establishing a SOC involves significant initial investment and ongoing annualised costs. By deploying the managed XDR SOC from Comstor, partners can save on these costs while sidestepping the technical and operational challenges associated with SOC development and maintenance.

The Comstor solution enables partners to build new recurring revenue streams through subscription-based models and ongoing service contracts. End-users will benefit from proactive protection, increased operational efficiency and enhanced resilience against evolving threats.

With the Managed XDR SOC from Comstor, partners have access to a single dashboard for efficient and centralised management, plus 24×7 support and monitoring from certified Comstor analysts and engineers, along with access to Cisco expertise.

“Our managed SOC offering enables partners to expand their service portfolio and provide comprehensive security solutions to end-users, unlocking new growth opportunities and increasing customer retention and loyalty,” said Dorio Bowes, Comstor director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

“By leveraging our solution, partners will be able to build stronger relationships with customers through addressing their security needs and ensuring continuous, agile protection. At the same they can avoid the costs involved in establishing and maintaining a SOC, which can typically run to millions of dollars.

“We believe this solution represents a clear point of differentiation for partners and equips them with a competitive advantage. We couldn’t be more excited to bring it to market.”