Senior Software Engineer (SAP BW4HANA ) at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Cape Town

JOB DESCRIPTION
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide on-going support of the existing BPC Embedded Reporting, Data Services and BW systems
- SAP BEX Query Design and Analysis for Office reporting
- Working closely with other development teams
- Develop reports, dashboards and extracts
- Implement solutions that run of SAP BW platform
- Investigations and problem solving
- Understanding the business environment and provide consulting services to users to determine optimal solutions
- Find solutions to complex integration requirements
- Design, code, test and implement changes and new solutions
- Ensuring successful upgrades
- Overtime on an ad-hoc basis as required by project deadlines
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience within a SAP BW4HANA environment
- Minimum of a 3-year degree/diploma
- Must have a SAP certification (BW)
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ development experience in BW4Hana
- Strong Financial acumen together with analytical and problem-solving skills
- An understanding of BW environment
- Experience in designing and building data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes, Aggregates, Datastore objects (DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets, Transformations, DTPs and DataSourcescreating info cubes, info objects, info sets and Open Hub connections
- AMDP Scripting on Start/End/Expert routines
- Experience in SAP BW and HANA SQL Scripting
- Experience in supporting and maintaining a SAP BW platform
- Experience within a Retail environment will be an advantage
- SAP Gateway knowledge in order to integrate data via OData into BW4Hana
Skills:
- Strong conflict management skills
- Excellent written communication, presentation and negotiation skills
- Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills
Behaviors:
- Action Oriented – readily takes on new challenges and opportunities with a sense of urgency and eagerness
- Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner
- Courage – confronts and tackles challenging situations with courage
- Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions
- Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets
- Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems
- Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives
- Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.
ABOUT US
Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.
We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.
Are you with us?
ABOUT THE TEAM
TFG’s Information Technology team is responsible for the company’s technological systems and the maintenance of its digital and technological infrastructure. By selecting future-fit technology and methodologies, they help the business meet its strategic objectives. They assess our business landscape and our market to ensure adaptability, scalability, expansion, and risk reduction.