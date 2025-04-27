Business Analyst

Apr 27, 2025

  • National Wholesale and Retail Business based in Cape Town (Wynberg) requires an Analyst to join their expanding team.
  • The Analyst will be responsible for gathering , analysing and interpreting data to provide actionable insights to support decision-making
  • Key areas of responsibility include : Data Collection and Analysis , Reporting , Decision-support , process -improvement , data-mining and data-quality
  • The role of Analyst will report to the Sytems and Control Manager

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Infomation Technology
  • E – Commerce
  • Retail Management
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Workflow Analysis
  • Process reengineering
  • Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– An award-winning national wholesale and retail business with a national footprint
– Industry focus includes the premium beverage and liquor industry
– Company is based in Wynberg , Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position