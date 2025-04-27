Business Analyst

National Wholesale and Retail Business based in Cape Town (Wynberg) requires an Analyst to join their expanding team.

The Analyst will be responsible for gathering , analysing and interpreting data to provide actionable insights to support decision-making

Key areas of responsibility include : Data Collection and Analysis , Reporting , Decision-support , process -improvement , data-mining and data-quality

The role of Analyst will report to the Sytems and Control Manager

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Infomation Technology

E – Commerce

Retail Management

Analyse Business Processes

Workflow Analysis

Process reengineering

Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– An award-winning national wholesale and retail business with a national footprint

– Industry focus includes the premium beverage and liquor industry

– Company is based in Wynberg , Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position