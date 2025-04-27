Business Analyst – Western Cape Wynberg

- National Wholesale and Retail Business based in Cape Town (Wynberg) requires an Analyst to join their expanding team.
- The Analyst will be responsible for gathering , analysing and interpreting data to provide actionable insights to support decision-making
- Key areas of responsibility include : Data Collection and Analysis , Reporting , Decision-support , process -improvement , data-mining and data-quality
- The role of Analyst will report to the Sytems and Control Manager
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Infomation Technology
- E – Commerce
- Retail Management
- Analyse Business Processes
- Workflow Analysis
- Process reengineering
- Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– An award-winning national wholesale and retail business with a national footprint
– Industry focus includes the premium beverage and liquor industry
– Company is based in Wynberg , Cape Town.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Annual Bonus