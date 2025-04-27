Development Manager Software

Apr 27, 2025

Job Title: Head of Tech – Hybrid Role

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Overview
As the Head of Tech, you will play a pivotal role in guiding and supporting IT teams through the planning, design, development, and delivery phases of enterprise-level software solutions. Your deep technical expertise and industry knowledge will ensure our software solutions are scalable, flexible, and resilient.

You will lead a dynamic team of front-end, back-end, DevOps, and business intelligence developers, managing the full project lifecycle while mentoring and inspiring team members to achieve their goals.

Our ideal candidate emphasizes rapid time-to-market, operational scalability, and automation to drive platform growth and new market entries.
Key Responsibilities

Team Leadership and Development

  • Create and maintain a productive working environment for development teams.
  • Mentor and coach team members, fostering both technical and soft skill development.
  • Set professional and technical goals for the team.
  • Supervise and guide the team through projects, delegating tasks effectively.

Software Development and Architecture

  • Design, develop, and document the technical architecture of products, emphasizing scalability, performance, security, and integration.
  • Lead discussions and decisions on architectural solutions, performance optimizations, and future constraints.
  • Drive adoption of best practices, coding standards, and architectural patterns.
  • Ensure continuous system updates, maintenance, and security audits.

Stakeholder Collaboration

  • Coordinate and collaborate with product owners, project managers, account managers, UI/UX designers, and technical support teams.
  • Translate operator pain points and industry requirements into technical solutions.

Recruitment and Training

  • Participate in the hiring process, including creating job descriptions, evaluating candidates, and onboarding new hires.
  • Lead training initiatives to build team expertise in emerging technologies and tools.

Operational Oversight

  • Ensure fast deployment cycles with a focus on quality and operational scalability.
  • Conduct code reviews to ensure high-quality standards and collaborative practices.
  • Monitor and manage technical debt, ensuring balance between innovation and maintenance.

Technical Expertise
Mandatory Requirements

  • Extensive experience developing solutions in the B2B software industry, specifically within the iGaming sector.
  • At least 10 years of software development experience, including 3+ years in a leadership role focusing on C#/.NET and Umbraco.
  • Proficiency with the latest .NET technologies (.NET Core, .NET6, WebAPI).
  • Strong knowledge of event-driven architectures and microservices.
  • Experience with SQL, including profiling and database design.
  • Expertise in designing and deploying applications on platforms such as Umbraco and Figma.
  • Hands-on experience with client/server and N-tier architectures.
  • Strong analytical skills to analyze technical requirements and propose effective solutions.
  • Exceptional communication skills to engage with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
  • Passion for technology and a commitment to continuous learning.

Desired Skills

  • Knowledge of regulatory and operational requirements in the iGaming industry.
  • Experience leveraging open-source technologies to reduce costs and enhance capabilities.
  • Familiarity with automation tools and testing frameworks.
  • Proficiency in integrating caching objects and optimizing application performance.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Code Quality Assurance

  • Number of style guide mismatches and issues found by linters.
  • Improvement percentages in style and security metrics.
  • Test code coverage and reduction of code smells.

Architectural and Design Direction

  • Code churn metrics to identify areas needing design improvements.
  • Management of technical debt with a favourable new-to-paid ratio.

Code Review Healthiness

  • Time to review and first comment on pull requests.
  • Average size of pull requests and collaborator engagement levels.
  • Ratio of approvals to declines in code reviews.

Deployment Metrics

  • Frequency and size of deployments.
  • Bug detection rates in production environments.

Collaboration and Engagement

  • Number of collaborators and comments per pull request.
  • Level of engagement in code reviews and team discussions.

Working Relationships

  • Developers: Manage a diverse team of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers.
  • Product Owners: Align technical solutions with product roadmaps and priorities.
  • Project Managers: Collaborate to ensure project timelines and deliverables are met.
  • Account Managers: Address client requirements and coordinate testing.
  • UI/UX Designers: Enhance customer experience through user-centric design.
  • Technical Support: Resolve bugs and technical issues in collaboration with support teams.

Join us and lead the charge in crafting innovative, scalable solutions in the iGaming space while fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .net
  • Leadership
  • SDLC
  • .NET Core
  • .NET6
  • WebAPI

About The Employer:

– Incredible Vibe
– State of the Art Technology
– Entrepreneurial Global Winning Culture

