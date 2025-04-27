Development Manager Software – Gauteng Sandown

Job Title: Head of Tech – Hybrid Role

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Overview

As the Head of Tech, you will play a pivotal role in guiding and supporting IT teams through the planning, design, development, and delivery phases of enterprise-level software solutions. Your deep technical expertise and industry knowledge will ensure our software solutions are scalable, flexible, and resilient.

You will lead a dynamic team of front-end, back-end, DevOps, and business intelligence developers, managing the full project lifecycle while mentoring and inspiring team members to achieve their goals.

Our ideal candidate emphasizes rapid time-to-market, operational scalability, and automation to drive platform growth and new market entries.

Key Responsibilities

Team Leadership and Development

Create and maintain a productive working environment for development teams.

Mentor and coach team members, fostering both technical and soft skill development.

Set professional and technical goals for the team.

Supervise and guide the team through projects, delegating tasks effectively.

Software Development and Architecture

Design, develop, and document the technical architecture of products, emphasizing scalability, performance, security, and integration.

Lead discussions and decisions on architectural solutions, performance optimizations, and future constraints.

Drive adoption of best practices, coding standards, and architectural patterns.

Ensure continuous system updates, maintenance, and security audits.

Stakeholder Collaboration

Coordinate and collaborate with product owners, project managers, account managers, UI/UX designers, and technical support teams.

Translate operator pain points and industry requirements into technical solutions.

Recruitment and Training

Participate in the hiring process, including creating job descriptions, evaluating candidates, and onboarding new hires.

Lead training initiatives to build team expertise in emerging technologies and tools.

Operational Oversight

Ensure fast deployment cycles with a focus on quality and operational scalability.

Conduct code reviews to ensure high-quality standards and collaborative practices.

Monitor and manage technical debt, ensuring balance between innovation and maintenance.

Technical Expertise

Mandatory Requirements

Extensive experience developing solutions in the B2B software industry, specifically within the iGaming sector.

At least 10 years of software development experience, including 3+ years in a leadership role focusing on C#/.NET and Umbraco.

Proficiency with the latest .NET technologies (.NET Core, .NET6, WebAPI).

Strong knowledge of event-driven architectures and microservices.

Experience with SQL, including profiling and database design.

Expertise in designing and deploying applications on platforms such as Umbraco and Figma.

Hands-on experience with client/server and N-tier architectures.

Strong analytical skills to analyze technical requirements and propose effective solutions.

Exceptional communication skills to engage with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Passion for technology and a commitment to continuous learning.

Desired Skills

Knowledge of regulatory and operational requirements in the iGaming industry.

Experience leveraging open-source technologies to reduce costs and enhance capabilities.

Familiarity with automation tools and testing frameworks.

Proficiency in integrating caching objects and optimizing application performance.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Code Quality Assurance

Number of style guide mismatches and issues found by linters.

Improvement percentages in style and security metrics.

Test code coverage and reduction of code smells.

Architectural and Design Direction

Code churn metrics to identify areas needing design improvements.

Management of technical debt with a favourable new-to-paid ratio.

Code Review Healthiness

Time to review and first comment on pull requests.

Average size of pull requests and collaborator engagement levels.

Ratio of approvals to declines in code reviews.

Deployment Metrics

Frequency and size of deployments.

Bug detection rates in production environments.

Collaboration and Engagement

Number of collaborators and comments per pull request.

Level of engagement in code reviews and team discussions.

Working Relationships

Developers: Manage a diverse team of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers.

Product Owners: Align technical solutions with product roadmaps and priorities.

Project Managers: Collaborate to ensure project timelines and deliverables are met.

Account Managers: Address client requirements and coordinate testing.

UI/UX Designers: Enhance customer experience through user-centric design.

Technical Support: Resolve bugs and technical issues in collaboration with support teams.

Join us and lead the charge in crafting innovative, scalable solutions in the iGaming space while fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning.

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

Leadership

SDLC

.NET Core

.NET6

WebAPI

About The Employer:

– Incredible Vibe

– State of the Art Technology

– Entrepreneurial Global Winning Culture

Learn more/Apply for this position