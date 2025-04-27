Software Manager – Gauteng Sandown

Job Title: Head of Tech – Hybrid Role
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview
As the Head of Tech, you will play a pivotal role in guiding and supporting IT teams through the planning, design, development, and delivery phases of enterprise-level software solutions. Your deep technical expertise and industry knowledge will ensure our software solutions are scalable, flexible, and resilient.
You will lead a dynamic team of front-end, back-end, DevOps, and business intelligence developers, managing the full project lifecycle while mentoring and inspiring team members to achieve their goals.
Our ideal candidate emphasizes rapid time-to-market, operational scalability, and automation to drive platform growth and new market entries.
Key Responsibilities
Team Leadership and Development
- Create and maintain a productive working environment for development teams.
- Mentor and coach team members, fostering both technical and soft skill development.
- Set professional and technical goals for the team.
- Supervise and guide the team through projects, delegating tasks effectively.
Software Development and Architecture
- Design, develop, and document the technical architecture of products, emphasizing scalability, performance, security, and integration.
- Lead discussions and decisions on architectural solutions, performance optimizations, and future constraints.
- Drive adoption of best practices, coding standards, and architectural patterns.
- Ensure continuous system updates, maintenance, and security audits.
Stakeholder Collaboration
- Coordinate and collaborate with product owners, project managers, account managers, UI/UX designers, and technical support teams.
- Translate operator pain points and industry requirements into technical solutions.
Recruitment and Training
- Participate in the hiring process, including creating job descriptions, evaluating candidates, and onboarding new hires.
- Lead training initiatives to build team expertise in emerging technologies and tools.
Operational Oversight
- Ensure fast deployment cycles with a focus on quality and operational scalability.
- Conduct code reviews to ensure high-quality standards and collaborative practices.
- Monitor and manage technical debt, ensuring balance between innovation and maintenance.
Technical Expertise
Mandatory Requirements
- Extensive experience developing solutions in the B2B software industry, specifically within the iGaming sector.
- At least 10 years of software development experience, including 3+ years in a leadership role focusing on C#/.NET and Umbraco.
- Proficiency with the latest .NET technologies (.NET Core, .NET6, WebAPI).
- Strong knowledge of event-driven architectures and microservices.
- Experience with SQL, including profiling and database design.
- Expertise in designing and deploying applications on platforms such as Umbraco and Figma.
- Hands-on experience with client/server and N-tier architectures.
- Strong analytical skills to analyze technical requirements and propose effective solutions.
- Exceptional communication skills to engage with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Passion for technology and a commitment to continuous learning.
Desired Skills
- Knowledge of regulatory and operational requirements in the iGaming industry.
- Experience leveraging open-source technologies to reduce costs and enhance capabilities.
- Familiarity with automation tools and testing frameworks.
- Proficiency in integrating caching objects and optimizing application performance.
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Code Quality Assurance
- Number of style guide mismatches and issues found by linters.
- Improvement percentages in style and security metrics.
- Test code coverage and reduction of code smells.
Architectural and Design Direction
- Code churn metrics to identify areas needing design improvements.
- Management of technical debt with a favourable new-to-paid ratio.
Code Review Healthiness
- Time to review and first comment on pull requests.
- Average size of pull requests and collaborator engagement levels.
- Ratio of approvals to declines in code reviews.
Deployment Metrics
- Frequency and size of deployments.
- Bug detection rates in production environments.
Collaboration and Engagement
- Number of collaborators and comments per pull request.
- Level of engagement in code reviews and team discussions.
Working Relationships
- Developers: Manage a diverse team of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers.
- Product Owners: Align technical solutions with product roadmaps and priorities.
- Project Managers: Collaborate to ensure project timelines and deliverables are met.
- Account Managers: Address client requirements and coordinate testing.
- UI/UX Designers: Enhance customer experience through user-centric design.
- Technical Support: Resolve bugs and technical issues in collaboration with support teams.
Join us and lead the charge in crafting innovative, scalable solutions in the iGaming space while fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net
- Leadership
- SDLC
- .NET Core
- .NET6
- WebAPI
About The Employer:
– Incredible Vibe
– State of the Art Technology
– Entrepreneurial Global Winning Culture