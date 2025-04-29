Second quarter of growth for hardcopy peripherals

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the global Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) market experienced a 3,1% year-over-year (YoY) growth, with nearly 22-million units shipped.

This marks the second consecutive quarter of positive YoY growth, as reported by the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

The fourth quarter of 2024 showed varied regional outcomes. Five out of nine regional markets recorded positive YoY growth, including Western Europe (10,5%), Asia Pacific (excluding Japan and PRC) (5,4%), Latin America (29,5%), the Middle East & Africa (4.3%), and Canada (10.6%). These increases were attributed to improved economic conditions in certain regions and attractive promotions from key vendors.