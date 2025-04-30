Doug Woolley exits Dell

Doug Woolley, GM and vice-president: sales for southern Africa at Dell, is leaving the global IT vendor after a 10-year tenure.

Having joined Dell in 2015, Woolley has led the local company through a number of changes, including the merger of Dell and EMC in 2016.

Woolley joined Dell from BCX, where he was group executive: TechConnect and executive responsible for BCX Nigeria.

Prior to that, he was the CEO of AxizWorkgroup following the Axiz acquisition of Workgroup.

Woolley led Workgroup as MD for nine years following its management buyout in the wake of the Siltek liquidation. He had previously worked for Workgroup and then as a director of Siltek.