1st Line Support Engineer (Shifts) (Paarden Eiland)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic UK-based Security Operations Centre urgently seeks a strong technical 1st Line Support Engineer to serve as the first point of contact for IT support queries via phone, email, and ticketing systems. You will diagnose and resolve technical issues related to hardware, software and network connectivity while supporting Microsoft 365 applications and escalating complex issues to 2nd or 3rd Line Support. Applicants MUST-HAVE proven work experience in 1st Line IT Support including with IT ticketing systems and remote support tools. You must also have proficiency with Windows operating systems, Microsoft 365, and Active Directory & a basic understanding of TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VPN, Wi-Fi and troubleshooting. Please note this is a 3-Month Contract.

DUTIES:

Act as the first point of contact for IT support queries via phone, email, and ticketing systems.

Guide users on best practices and IT policies.

Maintain a high level of customer service and professionalism.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues related to hardware, software, and network connectivity.

Escalate complex issues to 2 nd or 3 rd Line Support when necessary.

or 3 Line Support when necessary. Assist in setting up and configuring desktops, laptops, printers, and other peripherals.

Perform routine maintenance and updates on IT systems.

Support Microsoft 365 applications, Windows OS, and basic networking troubleshooting.

Maintain accurate records of issues and resolutions in the IT support ticketing system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-Negotiables –

Proven experience in a 1 st Line IT Support role.

Line IT Support role. Experience with IT ticketing systems and remote support tools.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Additional –

Strong knowledge of Windows operating systems, Microsoft 365, and Active Directory.

Basic understanding of networking principles (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VPN, Wi-Fi, troubleshooting).

Customer-focused mindset with a proactive approach to issue resolution.

Commitment to continuous learning and staying updated with the latest technology trends.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

1st

Line

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position