Java Software Development Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client is looking for a Java Software Development Manager in the software development department to create innovative, efficient, and high-quality software solutions that align with the company’s strategic objectives. This role requires the management of the Software Development Department and the team of Software Developers. Implementation of the development processes, best practices in software engineering, adhering to industry standards, and engaging in effective collaboration between internal stakeholders and external partners. Informing of budget requirements and staffing requirements for the development team(s).

Key Requirements

Relevant Degree / Diploma qualification in Computer Science is essential

At least 10 years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle

Strong background in Java Development, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, and Springboot

Managerial experience.

Technical or Specialized Skills: Full stack developer (ORM, Hibernate, OO, REST, SOAP, DEVOPS)

Object-oriented design and development

Implementation of architectural and software design patterns

Database development (DB design, stored procedures, MySQL)

Experience with containerization technologies such as Kubernetes and Docker

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

React

Springboot

