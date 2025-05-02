Site Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Job Summary:

The Site Developer is responsible for identifying, acquiring, and developing strategic locations for outdoor media installations such as billboards, digital screens, and other advertising structures. This role involves site scouting, negotiation with property owners, securing necessary permits, and ensuring the successful execution of site development projects.

Desired Skills:

Outdoor Media

site development

About The Employer:

Key Responsibilities:

Site Identification and Acquisition:

– Conduct research and field visits to identify potential sites for outdoor media installations.

– Assess the feasibility of locations based on traffic patterns, visibility, zoning laws, and target audience demographics.

– Negotiate lease agreements or purchase contracts with property owners and landlords.

Permitting and Compliance:

– Coordinate with local authorities to obtain necessary permits and approvals for outdoor media structures.

– Ensure compliance with zoning laws, building codes, and environmental regulations.

– Stay updated on changes to outdoor advertising laws and regulations.

Project Management:

– Plan and oversee the installation of advertising structures, including coordinating with construction teams and vendors.

– Monitor project timelines, budgets, and quality standards to ensure on-time and on-budget delivery.

– Address and resolve any site-related issues or delays.

Stakeholder Collaboration:

– Collaborate with internal teams (e.g., sales, marketing, and design) to align site development efforts with business goals.

– Maintain positive relationships with external stakeholders, including property owners, local government officials, and contractors.

Reporting and Analysis:

– Prepare reports on site development activities, including financial projections, project status, and ROI analysis.

– Analyze market trends to identify opportunities for expanding the company’s outdoor media footprint.

Qualifications:

Education:

– Bachelor’s degree in Real Estate, Urban Planning, Business Administration, or a related field. (Not a must)

Experience:

– 3+ years of experience in site development, real estate, or outdoor media.

– Proven track record in site acquisition, permitting, and project management.

Skills:

– Strong negotiation and communication skills.

– Knowledge of zoning laws, land use planning, and outdoor advertising regulations.

– Proficiency in project management tools and GIS/mapping software.

– Ability to manage multiple projects and meet tight deadlines.

– Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Certifications (Optional):

– PMP (Project Management Professional) certification.

– Real estate license or certification (depending on jurisdiction).

Key Competencies:

– Attention to detail and thorough understanding of compliance requirements.

– Adaptability to handle unexpected challenges during site development.

– Strong organizational skills to manage complex projects with multiple stakeholders.

