Systems Developer

Our client is looking for a Systems Developer who will play a key role in the documentation, development, installation, testing, and maintenance of software systems, including integration-related projects. The systems that the Systems Developer creates will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

Key Requirements

BA Industrial Engineering or relevant

Full lifecycle application development

Minimum 7 years of experience in full lifecycle software application development

Minimum 7 years of experience developing C# and .Net (including at least 3 years of experience using .Net Core)

Minimum 7 years of experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST

Minimum 7 years of experience with MS SQL Server / T-SQL or similar

Minimum 7 years of experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

Minimum 7 years of experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Minimum 7 years of experience developing web apps.

Desired Skills:

C#

Typescript

HTML

