Systems Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 2, 2025

Our client is looking for a Systems Developer who will play a key role in the documentation, development, installation, testing, and maintenance of software systems, including integration-related projects. The systems that the Systems Developer creates will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

Key Requirements

  • BA Industrial Engineering or relevant
  • Full lifecycle application development
  • Minimum 7 years of experience in full lifecycle software application development
  • Minimum 7 years of experience developing C# and .Net (including at least 3 years of experience using .Net Core)
  • Minimum 7 years of experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST
  • Minimum 7 years of experience with MS SQL Server / T-SQL or similar

  • Minimum 7 years of experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

  • Minimum 7 years of experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

  • Minimum 7 years of experience developing web apps.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Typescript
  • HTML

