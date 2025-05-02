Systems Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for a Systems Developer who will play a key role in the documentation, development, installation, testing, and maintenance of software systems, including integration-related projects. The systems that the Systems Developer creates will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.
Key Requirements
- BA Industrial Engineering or relevant
- Full lifecycle application development
- Minimum 7 years of experience in full lifecycle software application development
- Minimum 7 years of experience developing C# and .Net (including at least 3 years of experience using .Net Core)
- Minimum 7 years of experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST
- Minimum 7 years of experience with MS SQL Server / T-SQL or similar
Minimum 7 years of experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS
Minimum 7 years of experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
- Minimum 7 years of experience developing web apps.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Typescript
- HTML