Beware of SAPS impersonation scam

Since 2023, global reports have painted a picture of South Africa being transformed into a hotbed for fraud, with scammers and fraudsters going to great lengths to carry out elaborate schemes that are convincing enough to transform even the most vigilant person into an unwitting victim.

The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) is warning the public against a scam in which scammers are posing as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who trick and intimidate individuals into handing over personal and financial information to them. In extreme cases, victims are even manipulated into transferring funds to these scammers.

The method of deception used to scam targets involves a sophisticated blending of impersonation, social engineering and cyber scams. Scammers contact victims via telephone calls, WhatsApp calls and sometimes video calls claiming to be police officers from a regional SAPS station or a specialised unit.

The scammer informs the victim that their personal details (ID numbers, Passport numbers, or bank accounts) have been linked to suspicious activity such as airline ticket purchases, package deliveries, transactions associated with human or drug trafficking, or other illicit activity.

Under the guise of investigating whether the victim is a suspect or an unwitting participant, the scammer creates a heightened sense of fear and urgency. They falsely claim that the individual has been flagged as a possible perpetrator and must prove their innocence immediately, or they will be apprehended and jailed as they pose a security risk.

To build credibility, the scammers send fake documents such as arrest warrants or search and seizure warrants, complete with official SAPS and government logos. These documents often contain legal jargon and formatting closely resembling authentic government paperwork, enough to deceive individuals unfamiliar with legal or police procedures and documentation.

“To further legitimise the deception, victims are often transferred to a second or third superior or specialist officer or department, reinforcing the illusion of a coordinated investigation. These fake officers speak in formal and intimidating tones, instilling fear while pretending to guide the victim through a process to assist them in proving their innocence,” explains Nazia Karrim, head of product development at SAFPS.

The next phase usually involves instructions on how to communicate via WhatsApp. The scammer tells the victim not to contact their local police station or anyone else, claiming the matter is sensitive or involves corrupt police officials, which could further compromise them and the investigation or the lives of the victims they are trying to save (if an apparent human trafficking or kidnapping scenario is in play).

“Victims are then directed to participate in a video call to allegedly give a statement attesting to their innocence. During the call, which the scammer insists must be private, they continue to issue threats and pressure the individual to comply,” warns Karrim.

Scammers refuse to show their faces on video calls, citing various reasons, including legality and security risks. Meanwhile, the scammers manipulate victims into sharing highly sensitive information, banking details, ID numbers, lists of assets, and even screenshots of accounts and bank statements.

Eventually, they instruct the victim to transfer funds into a fictitious account, often claiming it belongs to the South African Reserve Bank for safekeeping during the investigation, comforting the victim by saying the funds will be refunded once their innocence has been proven.

In other cases, victims are sent a link to install a fake SAPS mobile application containing malware. Some victims have even reported downloading it from trusted app stores. Once installed and granted permissions, the app gives scammers remote access to the victim’s phone and data, enabling them to monitor calls, access all messages, emails, and applications, and conduct financial transactions and have them biometrically authenticated by the victim on the call.

“This scam is deeply traumatic for victims, combining psychological manipulation, fear tactics, and compelling visuals. In some cases, scammers even register their numbers with call ID services like TrueCaller under legitimate-sounding police station names, making the call appear authentic. These calls can be as short as a 20-minute discussion to well over an hour, with scammers refusing to end the call until they have defrauded the victim,” says Karrim.

Red flags

To protect themselves, the SAFPS urges the public to be aware of the following red flags:

Official police investigations are never carried out via WhatsApp or any messaging app. The SAPS do not utilise chat platforms for taking statements, issuing documentation, or making arrests.

Law enforcement does not conduct investigations via video calls. If someone claiming to be a police officer insists on a video call to take a statement, it is a significant warning sign.

You have the right to ask for the officer’s identification and to verify their credentials. Always contact your nearest police station directly to confirm their identity and understand the procedures for interviews with suspects or victims.

The SAPS will not send legal documents through chat apps or social media. All official documents are delivered in person and through appropriate legal channels.

Law enforcement officials cannot prevent you from contacting your lawyer or a third party. If someone attempts to do so, they are likely trying to manipulate or intimidate you.

You cannot be compelled to travel to a police station outside of your province. Genuine investigations can occur at your local station, where an assigned officer will assist you.

No police officer will ever ask you to transfer funds or share screenshots of your banking app or bank statements during a video call or through a chat service. The SAPS, the Reserve Bank, or any other government agency will never request money to verify your innocence or safeguard your assets, regardless of the type of investigation.

Steps to take

Potential victims can take the following immediate steps to prevent the escalation of the situation.

Hang up immediately if something feels off; following that, contact the police station for assistance if necessary. Law enforcement authorities can be contacted through the Yima Hotline at 083 123 SCAM (7226). Do not click on links or download any apps sent via messaging platforms claiming to be from SAPS.

Report the incident to your nearest police station and the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) through the Yima website (https://www.yima.org.za/).

“Warn the community, especially the elderly or vulnerable, about this scam. Finally, by staying informed and vigilant, you can protect yourself and others from falling victim to these sophisticated and emotionally distressing scams,” says Karrim.