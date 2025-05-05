Calls for Icasa to stop mobile number abuse

ISPA, South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB), has again requested the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to take firm action to prevent the unlawful use of mobile numbers by call centres operating from fixed premises.

It stresses that the practice is in clear contravention of the Numbering Plan Regulations 2016 and also constitutes unfair competition.

With spammers realising that voice calls from mobile numbers are more likely to be answered, ISPA is advocating for the legitimate use of assigned geographic numbers by call centres.

“Firm action must be taken to prevent the unlawful use of mobile number ranges, particularly of the older 082, 083, 072 and 073 number ranges that appear more credible,” says Dominic Cull, ISPA regulatory advisor.

“As cold calls from certain number ranges go unanswered, the unlawful use of mobile numbers by call centres seeking higher levels of engagement skyrockets,” adds Cull.

ICASA’s regulations on the use of numbers prohibit the use of mobile numbers from a fixed location. Like spectrum, numbers are a precious national resource and the integrity of the national numbering plan must be protected by its custodian.

When it comes to the methods employed by call centres to use mobile numbers, some call centres appear to have been assigned mobile numbers by mobile network operators or their partners, while others are spoofing or making up mobile numbers. Attempts to return calls to these spoofed numbers cannot be completed.

Other outbound call centres appear to be using prepaid mobile SIMs with unlimited calling bundles. Once a SIM is flagged for exceeding the mobile operator’s Fair Usage Policy, it is quickly replaced — allowing mass calling operations to continue with minimal cost or disruption.

ISPA is aware of the work undertaken by the Information Regulator to reduce spam and the initiative from the National Consumer Commission to create an effective opt-out database, but it is ICASA’s role to enforce its regulations on the lawful use of numbers. In addition, enforcement must align with POPIA.

ISPA has written to ICASA with regards to ‘unlawful mobile CLI (Caller Line Identity) presentation’ since 2022 and has provided evidence of this practice to the regulator as requested.

Despite ISPA’s attempts at engagement with the Authority and subsequent known engagements between ICASA and mobile network operators, ISPA members report increasing volumes of spam calls from mobile numbers. ISPA again requests ICASA to take firm action to eliminate this practice.

“ICASA must act now to stamp out the abuse of mobile numbers and to end the high levels of voice call spam being endured by South Africans,” concluded Cull.

Founded in 1996, ISPA is the only internet Industry Representative Body (IRB) officially recognised by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT). ISPA advocates for an open, free, and competitive internet landscape.