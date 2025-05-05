Supply chain leaders plan to pass of tariff costs

According to a survey by Gartner, 45% of supply chain leaders anticipate passing costs to their customers as their primary strategy for mitigating new tariff costs.

Forty-three percent of respondents stated they would mitigate the costs through various supply chain initiatives as their primary strategy.

Gartner surveyed 126 supply chain leaders, from 17 March 2025, through 7 April 2025, on their planned responses to new tariff policies and specific mitigation actions.

Qualifying organisations reported enterprise-wide annual revenue of at least $50-million, with 83% of respondents coming from organisations with $1-billion or more in revenue.

“Supply chain leaders have many potential levers to pull from in mitigating new costs related to tariffs,” says Vicky Forman, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “While supply chain leaders have multiple initiatives underway to potentially lessen the impacts, many of these actions have yet to be completed.”

While “increased costs” was the top risk associated with new tariffs, cited by 92% of respondents, 75% also flagged concerns about slowing customer demand among the top three risks to their business.

These risks included an overall decrease in consumer demand (cited by 49%), as well as concerns about retaliatory measures impacting international customer demand (cited by 45%).

As a result of these concerns, Forman emphasized the importance of numerous supply chain initiatives underway that could help organisations mitigate new tariff costs beyond passing costs to customers, especially over the longer term.

The supply chain initiatives to mitigate tariff impacts planned (or already underway) most cited by respondents included: