Cape Town home to Africa’s first dedicated creative-tech hub

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa has partnered with UVU Accelerate to lead the ecosystem development for Africa’s first dedicated creative-tech hub. The Timbuktoo Creative Hub project will be launched in Cape Town, marking a significant milestone in supporting and scaling Africa’s creative economy.

Currently under development at the Homecoming Centre (formerly the Athol Fugard Theatre) in District Six, the hub will serve as a dynamic space for Africa’s creative entrepreneurs. Designed to be a catalyst for growth across the creative sector, including film, music, fashion, gaming, animation, design, and digital arts industries, the hub will provide essential infrastructure, business support, and technology to help creatives transform their talent into sustainable enterprises.

UVU Accelerate will work with key partners as the hub manager to develop an enabling ecosystem that fosters collaboration, investment, and innovation in the creative-tech sector.

“Creative industries are a major driver of economic growth, yet African creatives often lack access to the resources, networks, and funding needed to scale their businesses,” says Lara Rosmarin, head of Entrepreneur Development at UVU Accelerate. “The Timbuktoo Creative Hub will provide a game-changing platform for creative entrepreneurs to connect, co-create, and commercialise their work, accelerating the growth of Africa’s creative economy.”

A soft launch event was recently held to celebrate the start of this transformative project and bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and local entrepreneurs. Guests participated in an interactive art jamming session, creating a collective artwork symbolising the power of collaboration in building a strong, interconnected creative ecosystem. Additionally, local graffiti artist Levi Harris worked live during the event to create the first artwork for the hub.

Speaking on the broader vision for the project, Ian Merrington, CEO of UVU Africa, emphasised the importance of cluster development in driving economic opportunity: “Globally, creative industries thrive when supported by strong ecosystems. Through the Timbuktoo Creative Hub, we are building a dedicated cluster that will boost investment, unlock opportunities, and position Africa as a global leader in creative technology. We aim to create an environment where creative entrepreneurs can scale their businesses, contribute to job creation, and drive economic transformation.”

The Timbuktoo Creative Hub will offer an advanced environment for creatives to work, collaborate, and access mentorship, funding, and digital tools. The initiative is part of a broader effort by UNDP and its partners to empower Africa’s entrepreneurs and recognise their vast potential to drive economic growth across the continent.

Maxwell Gomera, resident representative, UNDP South Africa and director, UNDP Africa Sustainable Finance Hub adds: “Our work with the creatives represents a visionary and catalytic investment in Africa’s burgeoning imagination economy – where creativity meets innovation to solve real-world challenges. By nurturing creative entrepreneurs and catalysing new business models, we are not only unlocking economic opportunity but also shaping a new narrative for Africa, driven by the ingenuity of its people.”