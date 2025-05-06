National Internet governance forum gets underway in Durban

The .za Domain Name Authority (.zadna), in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the South African Internet Governance multistakeholder committee, will host the 2025 South African Internet Governance Forum (ZAIGF) today (7 May) and tomorrow at the Durban University of Technology.

Under the theme “Reviewing South Africa’s Internet Governance Progress in the Context of WSIS+20,” ZAIGF 2025 offers a national platform for reflection ahead of the global WSIS+20 review. This forum is a key milestone in shaping South Africa’s digital future and influencing global digital policy discourse.

The forum will be officially opened by the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, who will deliver a keynote address titled “The Global Context of WSIS+20 and its Relevance for South Africa.”

“The ZAIGF plays a vital role in shaping South Africa’s digital landscape,” says Molehe Wesi, CEO of .zadna. “Upholding human rights and ensuring the development of a secure, inclusive, and reliable Internet infrastructure requires strong collaboration across sectors underpinned by the principle of multistakeholderism.”

ZAIGF 2025 will convene a diverse range of stakeholders including government, academia, civil society, youth networks, the technical community, and the private sector to assess progress, foster digital cooperation, and advance inclusive Internet governance.

“The forum provides a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration,” says Wesi. “It encourages inclusive policy development and supports a digitally empowered future.”

For more information, visit www.internetgovernance.org.za.