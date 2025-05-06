Steady growth forecast for operational technologies

The global operational technology (OT) market is expected to reach $364,74-billion by 2030 – a CAGR of 9,6% from 2025 to 2030 – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The increased demand for operational technologies (OT) security solutions arises from the growing dependence on digital technologies within industrial systems, resulting in heightened vulnerability of OT systems to cyberthreats. Furthermore, the imposition of strict government regulations such as the cybersecurity framework aimed at enhancing industrial control systems (ICS), compels organisations to implement extensive OT security protocols.

Moreover, the integration of IT and OT systems leads to increased interconnectedness thereby exposing OT systems to cyberthreats originating from IT networks. Consequently, there is an escalating need for resilient OT solutions to safeguard vital industrial processes against potential cyber risks.

Operational technologies enable direct control and monitoring of devices, processes, and events within the physical environment. Examples include DCS, SCADA, PLCs, BMS, CNC systems, and more.

These technologies operate critical infrastructure such as manufacturing plants, power plants, and water treatment facilities ensuring efficient and secure management of industrial processes. They are integral components of various essential systems in modern society, playing crucial roles in maintaining functionality and reliability while safeguarding against potential disruptions and hazards.

In the dynamic operational technology market, the competitive environment is in constant flux, prompting companies to continually innovate and develop fresh growth strategies to uphold their market leadership.

Key players prioritise research and development to craft advanced security solutions infused with AI and machine learning. For example, Huawei Technologies is poised to transform manufacturing by spearheading the integration of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) and Operational Technologies (OT) to enable smarter production processes. In alignment with global initiatives such as Germany’s Industry 4.0, China’s Made in China 2025, and the US’s Industrial Internet, Huawei is at the forefront of driving digitalisation across every manufacturing sector.

In North America, OT serves as a cornerstone of industrial operations supporting sectors including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare.

With a focus on efficiency and reliability, OT systems in North America are integral for maintaining critical infrastructure and ensuring smooth production processes. Companies in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and energy rely heavily on OT to streamline operations and minimise downtime.

As technological advancements continue to reshape industries in North America, the integration of OT with emerging technologies such as AI and automation holds the promise of further optimising performance and driving innovation.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific region, operational technology plays a central role in fueling the rapid industrialisation and economic growth of emerging economies.

Highlights of the OT report include: