YouTube to celebrate 20 years with South Africa

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, YouTube has grown from a simple 19-second video into a platform that allowed over 20-billion videos to be uploaded and now features myriads of videos, music clips, shorts, and podcasts giving voice to diverse content creators and providing opportunities to connect, learn, and entertain for viewers.

“South Africans inherently value music, dance, self-expression, and authenticity,” says Kabelo Makwane, Google’s country director in South Africa. “As both users and creators, we have been integral to YouTube’s impressive journey for the last 15 years – since YouTube was officially launched in the country – fostering a creative and dynamic community. Alongside other Sub-Saharan African nations, we have collectively amplified African voices and visibility on the platform, making Afrobeats and many more local phenomena global. We are thrilled by the significant growth and success of South African creators.”

There is a proven deep connection between South Africans and YouTube – represented in love and trust. A whopping 89% of South Africans agree that YouTube is the video service they love the most. The same 89% agree that YouTube creators’ content is trustworthy.

To celebrate this special occasion, YouTube is rolling out a series of festive features and fun surprises for its global community.This includes an introduction of a new, limited YouTube logo in honour of the 20th year anniversary, a subtle nod to YouTube’s Bay Area beginnings.

Users might also spot some birthday cheer on select videos with a special birthday-themed scrubber and animation when they hit that like button. And for those on their desktop, they can try typing ‘bday’ anywhere on the watch page for a quick blast from the past. Playables users will be greeted with a celebratory welcome screen, setting the perfect mood before diving into their favourite games.

For a limited time, users can even send some birthday love directly to their favorite creators with special birthday gifts like a slice of cake or a party hat, available during livestreams. Beyond the immediate celebrations, YouTube is unveiling some new features rolling out soon. These include a new 4x playback speed for YouTube Premium members, and a refreshed TV viewing experience coming this summer. Some fun facts about YouTube’s history will also be shared, highlighting some useful, often overlooked features within the app and desktop experience.

“As YouTube embarks on its next chapter, we extend our sincere gratitude to the vibrant community in South Africa for their unwavering support, creativity, and passion,” says Makwane. “Your contributions have been invaluable to the platform’s growth and success, and we look forward to many more years of connection, innovation, and shared experiences together.”