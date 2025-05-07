Pinnacle signs up as IBM’s second distributor in SA

Looking to leverage the vendor’s innovations in AI, hybrid cloud, data analytics, and cybersecurity, Pinnacle ICT has signed to become IBM’s second major distributor in South Africa.

At the heart of this collaboration is Pinnacle’s mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. The distributor says that IBM’s world-renowned portfolio in AI, cloud, data analytics, and cybersecurity aligns perfectly with its vision, allowing the company to further strengthen its position in the market as a top-tier distributor of advanced technology solutions.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in accelerating digital transformation for businesses, by integrating IBM’s solutions, Pinnacle can offer the tools and technologies needed to succeed in tomorrow’s world today,” says Fred Saayman, brand director at Pinnacle.

He adds that the partnership is more than just a collaboration, it is a launchpad for innovation. With direct access to IBM’s robust suite of enterprise solutions, Pinnacle is uniquely positioned to help businesses streamline operations, enhance cybersecurity, and drive smarter decision making.

Pinnacle’s forward-thinking approach to AI was cemented in 2024 with the launch of its AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) strategy, designed to help businesses deploy AI-powered solutions with ease.

Now, with IBM’s advanced AI technologies in the mix, Pinnacle says it is poised to deliver even greater value empowering clients to automate intelligently, optimise processes and unlock new growth opportunities. This partnership doesn’t just elevate Pinnacle’s AI strategy, it redefines it, cementing the company’s position as a pioneer in enterprise AI across South Africa.

Empowering the channel with support and expertise

A great partnership isn’t only about technology, Pinnacle says, it’s about enabling success. Pinnacle and IBM are working hand-in-hand to support the channel ecosystem through a robust suite of services including:

Pre-sales engagement to simplify solution adoption.

Technical enablement to upskill partner teams.

Tailored training programmes for continuous learning.

Expert-led professional services for seamless implementation.

“We are thrilled to welcome IBM into our ecosystem,” says Tim Humphreys-Davies, CEO of Pinnacle. “The trust they have placed in us is a true honour, and we are excited to deliver tangible value to our partners and customers through IBM’s world class innovations.”