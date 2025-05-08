AI and cybersecurity: SA’s next battleground

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a double-edged sword in the world of cybersecurity and, in South Africa where cybercrime is on the rise, AI presents both an opportunity and a threat.

“From sophisticated cyberattacks to AI-driven defence mechanisms, the landscape is shifting faster than our regulatory frameworks and corporate security policies can keep up,” says Boland Lithebe, security lead for Accenture, Africa. “South Africa is one of the most targeted countries in Africa for cybercrime – banks, government entities, and businesses are prime targets for ransomware, phishing, and data breaches.”

Lithebe says AI is fuelling these attacks in unprecedented ways.

“Cybercriminals are now leveraging machine learning to automate attacks, crack passwords faster, and create convincing phishing emails,” he says. “AI-powered malware can evade traditional security measures, making it harder for companies to detect breaches before it’s too late.

“But just as AI enables cybercriminals, it can also strengthen defences. AI-driven threat detection systems can analyse patterns, flag anomalies, and predict attacks before they happen. In a country like South Africa, where cybersecurity skills are in short supply, AI could play a crucial role in bridging the gap. Financial institutions, for instance, have started using AI to detect fraudulent transactions in real-time. AI-powered threat intelligence platforms are helping businesses automate their response to cyber incidents, reducing reaction time and limiting damage.”

But despite its promise, AI-driven cybersecurity is not without its challenges.

“For one, South Africa lacks a comprehensive AI regulatory framework,” Lithebe explains. “Without clear guidelines, businesses may struggle to implement AI security measures ethically and effectively. Additionally, AI is only as good as the data it is trained on. If local businesses do not invest in high-quality cybersecurity data, AI tools may be less effective in identifying unique threats relevant to South Africa’s digital ecosystem.

“For AI to truly bolster cybersecurity in South Africa, the government and private sector must take urgent steps. There is an urgent need to build local expertise in AI and cybersecurity. Universities and companies should collaborate on AI-security programmes to equip professionals with the necessary skills.

“Regulators must create policies that guide AI use in cybersecurity while ensuring ethical considerations are met,” Lithebe says. “Businesses, government, and cybersecurity firms must work together to share AI-driven threat intelligence and build robust defence mechanisms. South African businesses need to move beyond traditional security measures and invest in AI-driven cybersecurity tools to stay ahead of evolving threats.

“AI is reshaping the cybersecurity battlefield,” he says. “If South Africa does not act swiftly, it risks falling behind in the fight against cybercrime. Now is the time to harness AI’s potential to build a more secure digital future.”