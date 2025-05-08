Cybersecurity is key challenge in OT digitalisation

According to a study by Kaspersky and research by VDC Research on securing Operational Technology (OT) environments, among the primary risks are inadequate security measures and insufficient resources allocated to OT cybersecurity, challenges surrounding regulatory compliance, and the complexities of IT/OT integration.

The research, titled “Securing OT with Purpose-built Solutions“, aims to analyse the current state of OT cybersecurity and provides valuable insights into the key business and technical trends affecting OT organisations, in addition to identifying the best practices being implemented to address these challenges. The findings were derived from ongoing research in the OT cybersecurity sector, conducted by VDC Research over several years, and a recent survey involving over 250 OT and IT decision-makers from various industries, including energy, utilities, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing.

According to the study, nearly a third (31,1%) of industrial companies globally (25,8% in the EMEA region) are primarily or entirely dependent on manual processes or are just starting to implement digital technologies for specific tasks, while almost a quarter (22,7%) globally (21,5% in EMEA) have already integrated some connected digital technologies.

Despite these varying levels of digitalisation, a remarkable majority (63,6%) of industrial organisations globally (67% in EMEA) expressed their intention to achieve the “fully digital” stage of their transformation – characterised by proactive and continuous enhancement of digital capabilities – within the next two years.

However, the cybersecurity risks inherent in connecting OT systems can significantly undermine the benefits of digital transformation. With an increasing number of organisations moving towards a fully-connected digital environment, cybersecurity concerns emerge as the most frequently cited factor negatively impacting the implementation of digital technologies in OT settings, affecting 39,3% of respondents globally (43,8% in EMEA).

When discussing specific cybersecurity concerns that hinder companies’ adoption of digital technologies, respondents highlighted several critical issues: 46,6% globally (49% in EMEA) pointed to inadequate security measures within their existing infrastructure, while another 46,6% globally (46,9% in EMEA) cited insufficient budgets or personnel dedicated to addressing operational technology (OT) cybersecurity. Additionally, 42,7% globally (46,9% in EMEA) acknowledged the challenges of regulatory compliance, and 41,7% globally (42,9% in EMEA) emphasised the complexities of IT/OT integration.

Despite these concerns, it is important to recognise that cybersecurity serves as an enabling technology for digital transformation. Without robust protection for data and systems, the full potential of digital technologies remains unrealised as such concerns can erode trust and hinder an organisation’s digitalisation journey.

“As connectivity and reliance on digital technologies continues to grow, the potential for cyberthreats rises as well,” says Andrey Strelkov, head of Industrial Cybersecurity Product line at Kaspersky. “It is crucial for industrial organisations to adopt robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure that while they implement new OT systems and enhance their overall efficiency, they simultaneously mitigate potential cyber risks that could result in significant disruptions and financial losses.”