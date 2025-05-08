Deployment ‘gold rush’ ignites CNAPP market

The Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market is on track to surge from $2,8-billion in 2024 to $7,7-billion in 2029 – expanding at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% and growing nearly twice as fast as overall public-cloud infrastructure, according to Dell’Oro Group.
CNAPP solution spend has grown rapidly as enterprises race to close widening security gaps across multi-cloud estates.
“Enterprises are voting with their wallets: cloud security is no longer a bolt-on – it is the control plane,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “The $32-billion Google-Wiz acquisition crystallizes that reality and signals an arms race to own CNAPP’s data graph.
“What makes this market explosive is the deployment-phase ‘gold rush.’.” Sanchez adds. “Visibility and compliance tools grew nearly 50% last year, and our research shows they will add more absolute dollars than any other CNAPP segment through 2029.”
Additional highlights from the May 2025 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report include:
- Deployment security led the charge, rising 48% in 2024 and is forecast to deliver a 28% CAGR through 2029 as asset-inventory and audit-ready configuration demands intensify.
- Market leadership is in flux. In 4Q 2024, CrowdStrike wrested quarterly revenue leadership from Palo Alto Networks – even as Palo Alto retained the number one revenue share for the full year – while Wiz and CrowdStrike posted robust 95% and 70% annual growth respectively.
- Consolidation accelerates. Cisco and Check Point exited in-house development to partner with Wiz before Google’s record-setting bid, highlighting a shift toward platform alliances rather than niche feature wars.
- Runtime remains the bedrock. At $1,4-billion, runtime protection constituted the largest subsegment in 2024; container and serverless expansion will sustain an 18% CAGR, even as deployment tools seize the growth spotlight.