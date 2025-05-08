Deployment ‘gold rush’ ignites CNAPP market

The Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market is on track to surge from $2,8-billion in 2024 to $7,7-billion in 2029 – expanding at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% and growing nearly twice as fast as overall public-cloud infrastructure, according to Dell’Oro Group.

CNAPP solution spend has grown rapidly as enterprises race to close widening security gaps across multi-cloud estates.

“Enterprises are voting with their wallets: cloud security is no longer a bolt-on – it is the control plane,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “The $32-billion Google-Wiz acquisition crystallizes that reality and signals an arms race to own CNAPP’s data graph.

“What makes this market explosive is the deployment-phase ‘gold rush.’.” Sanchez adds. “Visibility and compliance tools grew nearly 50% last year, and our research shows they will add more absolute dollars than any other CNAPP segment through 2029.”

Additional highlights from the May 2025 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report include: