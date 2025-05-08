How digital borders are transforming travel

Take eight billion people a year and squeeze them through the eye of a needle. You have 30 seconds. Now go…

By Andy Smith, director of industry and innovation at SITA

That’s the dilemma facing under-resourced airports and border control officers. Eight billion airline passengers taking off, landing and being funnelled through constrained immigration and customs control points by 2043. Airports facing a capacity shortfall of 1,5-billion by 2040. An aviation industry workforce gap of 1,6-million people looming by 2030.

At the same time, pressure is mounting on governments to counter emerging security threats, terrorism, human trafficking, and global health threats.

How do you do more, with less?

One solution is to build bigger and bigger infrastructure projects or throw more money and resources into the pot to prop up outdated traditional systems. The other is to join the global uptake of digital borders.

Since the tentative early days of 1998 – a pivotal year in which Malaysia introduced the first electronic passport and SITA developed the world’s inaugural Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system – the world has woken up to the value, efficiency and security imperative of digital border management.

Driving this digital uptake is the traveller. Having tasted the seamless, secure and safe digital travel journey, people want more.

The 2024 IATA Global Passenger Survey tells us that 73% of passengers would prefer to use biometric data to board and go through passport control.

Of those surveyed, nearly half had used biometrics at the airport in 2024 and 45% expressed a desire to complete immigration procedures before arriving at the airport.

That’s not all. A new breed of traveler is also pushing hard for the widespread rollout of global digital travel systems. The 30- to 40-something Millennials and the 20-something Generation Zers both embrace digital solutions and online booking methods. They prioritise convenience and efficiency. And they spend at a scale that surpasses previous generations.

Keeping all travelers – and particularly these travel-hungry younger generations – happy is a trend no government, airline or airport can afford to ignore.

Choose your IT partner wisely

Enabling digital travel systems is just the beginning. Digital borders are just one important element of a world-wide technological trend that includes digital identities, biometric authentication, seamless data exchange and risk assessments powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Right now, every corner of the world is embracing digital transformation. If you doubt this for a moment, just consider that between 2004 and 2028 some 5.6 trillion biometric digital identity transactions will take place around the world, bringing in around $315-billion in revenue while simultaneously helping to improve efficiencies, ramp up fraud protection, enhance the customer experience, and streamline regulatory compliance.

Driven by passenger demand, digital wallets, digital identities, and online loyalty programs are all becoming the norm as companies and governments seize every opportunity to innovate across the unfolding digital border journey.

As this ecosystem grows, partnering with a global leader in border management solutions is not a nice-to-have, it’s an imperative. To truly export a sovereign border back to the point of check-in necessitated leveraging Interactive Advance Passenger Information (iAPI) that equips border officials with detailed passenger information prior to departure, building in valuable time to address any red flags efficiently behind the scenes. The level of real-time risk assessment which iAPI data enables simply cannot be achieved using yesterday’s technology or border systems.

Why traditional borders are falling behind

Fortunately, many governments now see how technologies can be incorporated to complement existing physical processes and checkpoints which alone cannot meet the demands of sophisticated travelers and the high-volume airline industry.

The forward-thinking Caribbean island of Aruba is a great example. Aruba has adopted emerging standards for transformational international travel that embrace digital solutions and platforms. Aruba recognized the value – financially and in terms of both security and goodwill – of more streamlined pre-boarding clearances and at-border processing.

Other nations are also waking up to this potential, although many are still battling to grasp that a digital border is not just about digitizing existing physical processes, it’s an entire mindset shift.

A digital border moves the parameters of existing border management right back to the time of booking a ticket, and the moment when a passenger applies for digital pre-clearance in the form of an eVisa, traditional entry visa or ETA.

A digital border process affords airlines and governments time to cross-check passenger details and conduct security checks, reduce workloads, and making the entire process smarter, faster, and more secure. For travelers this translates into a more enjoyable and hassle-free experience.

No longer a trend, but a clear flight path

Borders are evolving. That’s a fact. It’s not just regions like the United States, the Antipodeans or the European Union that see digital transformation as a means of enhancing competitiveness, transparency and efficiency.

Emerging nations across Africa, Latin America and Asia increasingly recognize the power of digital borders to leapfrog them into global contention. After all, digital borders help:

Check passenger data

Streamline airport and border activities

Optimize border agent activities

Combat trans-national crime

Control migratory flows

Assist with risk prevention

Attract and promote tourism

Boost trade and economic development

Back in 1998 taking those first bold steps towards enabling a digital border was visionary, today it’s a non-negotiable evolution to ensure the future global competitiveness of countries, airlines and airports. To achieve that sort of transformation, you need a partner like SITA, who understands that digital solutions don’t have to be overwhelming and that you can think big, even if you’re starting small.