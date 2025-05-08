Meta rolls out new anti-scam initiatives

Meta has announced a new wave of tools, tips, and partnerships to help people around the world recognise and avoid online investment and payment scams which continue to evolve in scale and sophistication. From proactive platform alerts to global law enforcement partnerships, the effort is designed to disrupt scam networks and empower users with better tools to stay safe.

Online scams increasingly target everyday people through social media, messaging apps, and instant payment systems. Whether it’s “get-rich-quick” investment schemes or fraudulent online marketplaces, scammers are adapting fast – and Meta says it is too.

Some of the key updates Meta is rolling out as part of its latest anti-scam initiative include:

In-App Scam Alerts on Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook – Messenger now warns users about risky interactions such as requests to pay before receiving an item, or signs of suspicious behaviour. Similar protections are expanding across Instagram and Marketplace.

Tools for Privacy and Account Safety – Users can now complete a Privacy Check-Up on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to control who can contact them, who sees their information, and limit exposure to unknown individuals – often used by scammers to initiate contact.

Meta is also raising awareness about common instant payment scams, including:

Advance payments for goods that never arrive.

Overpayment and refund scams using fake receipts and charge reversals.

AI-powered facial verification tools are being rolled out too:

To counter impersonation and “celeb-bait” scams, Meta now offers optional facial recognition verification using video selfies for faster, more secure account recovery and scam prevention.

Finally, Meta says it continues to build global defences through the Tech Against Scams Coalition (TASC) and its own Llama Defenders Programme, giving partners early access to AI tools to combat fraud, phishing, and scams.