UCT prof achieves highest honour in election to US National Academy of Sciences

Professor Kelly Chibale of the University of Cape Town (UCT), one of Africa’s foremost scientists in drug discovery, has been elected an international member of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) – one of the highest honours awarded to scientists globally.

The Neville Isdell Chair in African-centric Drug Discovery & Development at UCT, Prof Chibale joins a distinguished group of 30 international members elected this year, alongside 120 US-based scientists. The NAS acknowledged his “distinguished and continuing achievements in original research”, particularly his pioneering work in developing treatments for diseases that disproportionately affect African populations.

The NAS announced that the total number of international members has reached 556. These members, though non-voting, are globally recognised leaders in their scientific disciplines. The NAS, established in 1863 under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln, serves as a vital advisor to the US federal government on matters of science, engineering, and health. Its membership is one of the highest marks of excellence in the scientific community.

“I was working a night shift on 29 April when an email from a US colleague popped up at 20:15, replying to a message I sent back in 2021,” Prof Chibale recalls. “The message simply read, ‘I just wanted to say congratulations on being elected to the US National Academy of Sciences!!’ I thought he’d made a mistake and was referring to my election to the National Academy of Medicine last October. But then the congratulatory emails started pouring in. That’s when I realised it was real breaking news. Apparently, my US colleagues had learnt about my election that afternoon, US time.”

This latest accolade closely follows Professor Chibale’s 2024 election into the US National Academy of Medicine, making him one of the very few African scientists to be honoured by both prestigious institutions.

A scientific trailblazer, Prof Chibale is the founder and director of the Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D), Africa’s first integrated drug discovery centre, based at UCT’s Department of Chemistry and the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine. Under his leadership, H3D has delivered several breakthrough innovations including the first small-molecule clinical candidate for any disease researched on African soil by an African-led team.

“This recognition is a great honour and a responsibility,” he says. “I intend to contribute meaningfully to the academy’s mission – advising on science matters and helping shape science policy. I also want to bring prominence to scientific entrepreneurship. Science should not only satisfy curiosity, but also drive development and create jobs.”

Reflecting on his inspiring journey, Prof Chibale adds: “I’ve always believed in making the most of every opportunity, staying consistent, and using my God-given talents. Challenges are inevitable, but I see them as opportunities.”

A passionate advocate for youth and innovation, Prof Chibale emphasises the importance of basic science research and the nurturing of future scientific entrepreneurs: “Young scientists need to be incentivised to think entrepreneurially. Supporting young basic scientists better, ensuring their career progression, and supporting scientific entrepreneurship can help move the African continent forward.

“In a world that is increasingly polarised, science is a unifier,” Prof Chibale concludes. “It knows no boundaries and belongs to all of humanity.”