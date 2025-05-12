Business is ready to explore quantum AI

Quantum computing and related technologies like quantum AI are regarded as the next big wave after AI. A global survey of 500 business leaders across industries found that interest in quantum is very high, with more than 60% of respondents indicating they are actively investing or exploring opportunities in quantum AI.

Yet these business leaders also cited crucial barriers to the adoption of quantum AI. Among their top concerns were high cost (38%), lack of understanding or knowledge (35%), and uncertainty around practical, real-world uses (31%). The survey results indicate that while interest in quantum AI is on the rise, organisations need a clear roadmap and guide to better leverage this technology.

Quantum AI brings together quantum computing and AI to develop new algorithms, models and systems that can process complex data, train complicated machine learning models, and solve problems considered challenging or impossible with traditional computers.

SAS researchers are focused on key industries that will benefit from the speed and scale of quantum AI, including life sciences for enhanced drug discovery, financial services for better risk management, and manufacturing for improved materials and optimised processes.