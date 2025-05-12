Many supply chain adoption efforts doomed to fail

By 2028, 60% of supply chain digital adoption efforts will fail to deliver promised value due to insufficient investment in learning and development (L&D), according to Gartner.

To improve digital adoption outcomes, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) must take the lead in prioritizing strategic L&D initiatives, protect and maintain investment levels, and adopt agile methodologies to ensure effective skills development.

“In the current economic climate, CSCOs are under immense pressure to manage costs while striving for efficiency gains through new technology investments,” says Tom Enright, vice-president analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice.

“While technology promises long-term cost savings, the lack of investment in L&D jeopardizes these initiatives, as it is crucial to equip teams with the skills needed to leverage these new tools effectively.”

Gartner survey data of 579 supply chain practitioners completed in October 2024 focused on the future drivers of supply chain over the next three-to-five years showed that among supply chain leaders:

58% identified rapid tech advancement as a major future challenge

58% expected intensified talent competition to raise hiring costs

40% believed hyperautomation was evolving skills requirements

Additional Gartner research on generative AI (GenAI) deployments within supply chain showed that individual productivity gains enabled by the technology for desk-based workers have not translated into gains at the team level or for frontline workers.

This data indicates that L&D initiatives must be integrated into the technology investment process to ensure that full value is realized.

“High-performing learning environments are emerging as strategic differentiators,” says Enright. “Leaders in these enterprises embed L&D initiatives within their new technology investments and are therefore better able to shield these activities from short-term budget pressures.”

To overcome the barriers to successful digital adoption, Gartner recommends that CSCOs consider the following strategies: