Nominations open for women in energy award

The African Women Business Energy Network (AWBEN), a platform created to advocate for career advancement for women in the African energy sector, is calling for nominations for this year’s 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars.

Celebrating the achievements and contributions of women as they strive towards making energy poverty history in Africa, the 2025 edition of the 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars highlights a new generation of industry leaders, energy experts, trailblazers and executives. These women have not only shown remarkable success in the sector but set the tone for a future built on gender equality, change and industry growth.

The 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars celebrates those in the industry who have shown resilience, innovation and dedication.

With a similar drive to expand energy access, bolster development and unlock new fields of creativity in African energy, these women continue to display the vital role women play in both Africa’s and the global energy sector.

Over the years, winners have included c-level executives, government representatives, journalists and media experts, lawyers, financiers and engineers. Representing global energy companies, African institutions, technology leaders and public corporations, these women have set a strong example for others in the industry.

AWBEN invites the industry to apply or nominate an eligible candidate. To be considered, nominees must meet the following requirements:

Age Requirement: Nominees must be under the age of 40 at the time of nomination.

Nominees must be under the age of 40 at the time of nomination. Eligibility: Nominees must be actively working in or contributing towards Africa’s energy sector.

Additionally, nominees must meet at least three of the following criteria:

Excellence in Field/Impact: Nominees must demonstrate significant impact in their current role through performance, leadership or strategic contributions.

Nominees must demonstrate significant impact in their current role through performance, leadership or strategic contributions. Leadership: Nominees must demonstrate proven leadership and a track record of driving meaningful change, mentoring others or shaping the direction of their organization.

Nominees must demonstrate proven leadership and a track record of driving meaningful change, mentoring others or shaping the direction of their organization. Innovation: Nominees must showcase the development or application of innovative technologies, business models or approaches that address challenges or create new opportunities in the African energy space.

Nominees must showcase the development or application of innovative technologies, business models or approaches that address challenges or create new opportunities in the African energy space. Sustainability and Sector Growth: Nominees must demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices and initiatives that support the long-term development and resilience of Africa’s energy landscape.

Nominees must demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices and initiatives that support the long-term development and resilience of Africa’s energy landscape. Community Engagement: Nominees must contribute actively in projects or programs that deliver social impact, empower local communities or promote inclusive development through energy.

To apply or nominate a candidate, please visit https://apo-opa.co/4jQoets. Nominations must be submitted alongside the following:

Detailed description of the nominee’s achievements in the energy sector.

in the energy sector. Detailed description of the selected nominee criteria .

. Supporting documents, including resumes, certification and/or publications.

The deadline for nominations is 20 June 2025.