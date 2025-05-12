Verto takes home $1m fintech award

The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Foundation have awarded the Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech to UK-based Verto.

Verto won the $1-million Grand Prize for its business-to-business cross-border payments platform, which enables businesses in emerging markets to send and receive payments, eliminating intermediary fees, supporting 49 currencies, and settling transactions quickly.

FinTech is the third prize awarded as part of the Milken–Motsepe Innovation Prize Program, a series of competitive multimillion-dollar global competitions and awards designed to incentivise and reward bold, innovative solutions to address pressing economic and environmental challenges in Africa.

Launched in May 2024, the Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech attracted more than 3 000 entrepreneurs from 126 countries across six continents. A total of 400 teams applied, with just 10 being selected as semi-finalists.

Each team underwent a comprehensive judging process that evaluated five key criteria: affordability and accessibility; ethical and responsible practices; scalability in other markets; the use of cutting-edge technology; and the potential to promote equitable access to financial services.

In December 2024, 10 semifinalists pitched their innovations to investors at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi. From this group, an expert panel of judges selected three finalists — Chumz, Oze and Verto — to advance to the final stage of the innovation award at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference.

“Across the African continent, technology and innovation are disrupting traditional finance and banking approaches. Investment in this space is profitable and, more importantly, necessary for financial inclusion,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, co-founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation. “My heartfelt congratulations to the winners and all the finalists for demonstrating feasible and impactful solutions that will drive economic activity and shared prosperity in the global South, while influencing the financial sector all over the world.”

Since its launch in 2021, the Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program has awarded over $6-million in funding to more than 50 innovators worldwide. Participating teams have raised nearly 10 times the Grand Prize in additional outside investments, reaching and impacting over 530 000 community members.

The Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program offers free, curated resources and online events not only to award winners but also to nearly 9 000 global entrepreneurs.

The fourth Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize, which focuses on AI and manufacturing, launched at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference. The new $2-million award is designed to recognize established companies driving innovation in Africa’s manufacturing sector. Focused on advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, the prize rewards technological breakthroughs that create long-term economic resilience in the supply chain in Africa.

Registration is open until 31 July 2025.

With $2-million in total prizes, including a $1-million Grand Prize, “AI and Manufacturing” seeks companies that accelerate technological advancements, create jobs, and improve access to essential goods and services for communities across Africa. The award represents an opportunity to support companies leading the next wave of transformative change in manufacturing.

“We have witnessed our prize programs bring forward some of the most visionary thinkers across sectors, from agriculture to financial technology. Now we’re excited to see what bold entrepreneurs are doing for the manufacturing sector to harness the power of AI and other advanced technologies to improve the supply chain in Africa,” says Emily Musil, PhD, MD of environmental and social innovation at the Milken Institute. “Prizes like this have the power to reveal new and better ways to operate in the digital age and shape how we can do better for people and the planet in the new future we are building.”