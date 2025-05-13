Data, analytics key to AI strategies

Organisations’ AI strategy and operating model are being driven by chief data and analytics officers (CDAOs) in 70% of cases, according to a new Gartner survey.

The Gartner CDAO Agenda Survey for 2025 from September through November 2024 among 504 data and analytics executive leaders across the world.

“2025 is a critical year for CDAOs, as AI presents a new opportunity for them to establish their rank in AI leadership,” says Sarah James, senior director analyst at Gartner.

“CDAOs’ exposure across the organization, combined with their AI-ready data expertise, positions them uniquely to lead, guide and challenge their respective organisations to successfully deliver value from AI.

“This is making the CDAO’s role pivotal to AI success. No other role has the opportunity to make the necessary connections and be at the center of the D&A and AI coalition of the willing,” says James.

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 75% of CDAOs not seen as essential to their organization’s AI success will lose their C-level position.

The CDAO role has become more established and strategic because of the complexity and ubiquity of data, its use and its value. The survey found that CDAOs reporting to the CEO increased to 36% in 2025, up from 21% in 2024.

However, the role of CDAO is evolving due to the prioritisation of AI within organisations. While the CDAO role is secure, organizations are exploring different structures for AI leadership.

Gartner analysts foresee the CDAO role evolving in three distinct directions.

Expert D&A Leader: In this role, the D&A leader serves as the central, cross-functional data expert in the organization, likely to be a VP or head-of-data role that reports to IT. The role holds a holistic view of data across the organisation and contributes their expertise across lines of business, overseeing global business intelligence (BI), master data management (MDM), reporting, and data platforms.

Connector CDAO: In this role, the CDAO orchestrates essential connections to ensure effective delivery. They embed D&A solutions in smart products and services for CxOs, bridging the gap between CxOs and the realms of data, analytics and AI. The role also drives the organisation’s AI agenda forward, positioning the individual as an AI leader, if not the AI leader.

Pioneer CDAx: The “x” represents an aggregate of the chief data officer (CDO), CDAO and chief data and AI officer (CDAIO) roles and responsibilities. This role acts as a transformation and change agent, who applies technology cross-functionally. The executive, likely to be an AI leader, champions solutions to D&A and AI concerns and issues, upholds ethical principles and maintains strong governance across the organisation.

“D&A leadership will continue to diverge in the near future and existing and aspiring CDAOs should develop their skills and expertise that align with their chosen path. This will help them to enhance their role and place in AI leadership,” says James.