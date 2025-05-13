Even experienced users fall victim to AI phishing attacks

The evolution of AI is not only affecting various industries, but it has also transformed cybercriminals’ tactics. One alarming trend is the use of AI to enhance phishing scams, refining them, targeting specific individuals, and making these attacks almost impossible to recognise.

According to a recent Kaspersky study, the number of cyberattacks experienced by organisations in the last 12-months is reported to have increased by 29% in South Africa. The most ubiquitous threat came from phishing attacks, with 67% of those questioned in South Africa reporting this type of incident.

With AI becoming a more prevalent enabler for cybercriminals, over half of the respondents in South Africa (53%) anticipate significant growth in the number of phishing attacks.

Kaspersky examine how AI is used in phishing and why experience alone is sometimes not enough to avoid becoming a victim.

Personalisation through AI

Previously, phishing attacks relied on a generic mass message sent to thousands, hoping some of the recipients would fall for the bait. AI has changed this into scripting highly personalised phishing emails in large numbers.

Using publicly available information like that on social media, job boards, and companies’ websites, these AI-powered tools can generate emails tailored to an individual’s role, interests, and communication style. For example, a CFO might receive a fraudulent email that mirrors the tone and formatting of their CEO’s messages, including accurate references to recent company events.

This level of customisation makes it exceptionally challenging for employees to distinguish between legitimate and malicious communications.

Deepfake technology

AI has also introduced deepfakes into the phishing arsenal. These are increasingly being leveraged by cybercriminals to create fake but highly accurate audio and video messages, crafted to reflect the voice and appearance of the executives they seek to impersonate.

For example, in one reported case, attackers used a deepfake to impersonate multiple members of staff during a video conference, convincing the employee to transfer approximately $25,6-million.

As deepfake technology continues to advance, it is expected that such attacks will become more frequent and harder to detect.

Bypassing traditional defenses

Cybercriminals can manipulate the script of traditional e-mail filtering systems with the use of AI. By analysing and mimicking legitimate email patterns, AI-generated phishing emails can bypass security software detection.

Machine learning algorithms can test and refine phishing campaigns in real time, enhancing their success rates and making them increasingly sophisticated.

Why experience is not enough

Even experienced employees are falling victim to these advanced phishing attacks. The level of realism and personalisation that AI can achieve may override the skepticism that keeps experienced professionals cautious.

Moreover, AI-generated attacks often exploit human psychology, such as urgency, fear, or authority, pressuring employees into acting without double-checking the authenticity of the request.

Combatting AI-hyped phishing

To defend against AI-driven phishing attacks, organisations must adopt a proactive and multi-layered approach that emphasises comprehensive cybersecurity. Regular, up-to-date AI-focused cybersecurity awareness training is critical for employees, helping them identify the subtle signs of phishing and other malicious tactics.

A zero-trust security model also plays a vital role in minimising the potential damage of a successful attack. By restricting access to sensitive data and systems, this approach ensures that even if attackers breach one layer of security, they cannot compromise the entire network. Together, these measures create a comprehensive defense strategy, combining advanced technology with vigilant human oversight.