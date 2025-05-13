Slim profile gives new Samsung phone an edge

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge phone, a slim phone measuring just 5,8mm.

Anisha Bhatia, senior technology analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is a slim design that will redefine market standards amid competitive pressures. The phone’s sleek profile, stands out as a compelling feature in an era where differentiation is paramount.

“As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and telcos navigate the complexities of unclear artificial intelligence (AI) use cases and their monetisation, the allure of a marketable feature, such as a slim and lightweight form factor, becomes increasingly significant.

“The trend towards slimmer smartphones is not a response to consumer demand; it is a strategic tactic by OEMs to carve out a unique identity in an intensely competitive landscape. The $1 099 S25 Edge comes with a hardy titanium body, weighs a light 163 grams, and includes all the multimodal AI features that are available in its parent S25 series of phones.”

But Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 Air, expected in the next months, is projected to be 5,5mm thin and will surpass Samsung in the race for slimness, Bhatia says.

“Apple may leverage the iPhone 17 Air’s slender design to counterbalance its perceived lag in AI features, generating significant market buzz.

“While the slim phone phenomenon has gained traction in China, its success in other markets, such as Europe and the US, remains uncertain due to varying cultural and consumer preferences.

“Nevertheless, the global appeal of this trend suggests a burgeoning niche market ripe for exploration by telcos and OEMs alike.”