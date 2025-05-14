Cell C recognised for network improvement

Cell C says it has made solid progress on its strategic roadmap, as it has been recognised by Kantar as a Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brand and by AskAfrika for best-in-class customer service.

In addition, Cell C has been named as South Africa’s number one for Video Experience in OpenSignal’s South Africa Mobile Network Experience Award Report and globally recognised as a Global Rising Star for Most Improved Networks.

Opensignal, an independent global authority on mobile network experience, also named Cell C among the most improved networks worldwide.

“This recognition is a proud moment for Cell C and a validation of the strategic choices we’ve made in reshaping our network model,” says Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C. “But most importantly, it reflects the experience of our customers, the people who inspire us to keep improving every day.”

The award comes at a time when Cell C has been reconfiguring its business for agility and long-term sustainability. By leveraging its own spectrum and partnering with network infrastructure providers, Cell C has been able to prioritise performance, flexibility and digital innovation without the burden of legacy infrastructure ownership.

The capital light approach, a focus on network improvement and technological innovation, have yielded positive results by providing broader coverage (from 5500 base stations to about 28 000 base stations) and enhanced mobile service for customers. Cell C was also first with a voice of LTE (VoLTE) call on an African cloud-native platform via AWS.

“The shift towards a virtualised network has allowed us to move faster, innovate smarter, and focus on what truly matters – giving customers a reliable, quality connection when and where they need it,” says Cell C’s chief technology officer, Schalk Visser. “It’s not about who owns the towers. It’s about how well the network performs in the moments that matter to our users.”

The Opensignal Award handover took place at the Cell C head office yesterday (13 May 2025).

Among other advancements that Cell C has made are is leadership position in the MVNO sector, where it plans to accelerate growth in the coming years.

Cell C is also intensifying its postpaid strategy, reclaiming full control of its contract customer base, and improving ARPU and service integration. In Enterprise and IoT, the companyC is building tailored, digital-first solutions for SMEs and government.

With continued investment in IT modernisation, including its Huawei-powered real-time billing stack, Cell C aims to enhance customer journey personalisation, security and scalability.

“With strong year-on-year growth, improved liquidity, and a clear strategy in motion, Cell C is repositioned for profitable, sustainable growth,” says Mendes. “We’re proud of our people, our partners, and our progress—and we’re excited to continue disrupting with purpose, performance, and heart.”