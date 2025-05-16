AMD in $10bn collaboration with Humain

AMD and Humani, Saudi Arabia’s new AI enterprise, have announced agreement to build what they believe to be the world’s most open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, that will power the future of global intelligence through a network of AMD-based AI computing centees stretching from Saudi Arabia to the US.

As part of the agreement, the parties will invest up to $10-billion to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity over the next five years.

The AI superstructure built by AMD and Humain will be open by design, accessible at scale, and optimised to power AI workloads across enterprise, start-up and sovereign markets.

Humain will oversee end-to-end delivery, including hyperscale data centre, sustainable power systems and global fibre interconnects, while AMD will provide the full spectrum of the AMD AI compute portfolio and the AMD ROCm open software ecosystem.

“At AMD, we have a bold vision to enable the future of AI everywhere – bringing open, high-performance computing to every developer, AI start-up and enterprise around the world,” says Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “Our investment with Humain is a significant milestone in advancing global AI infrastructure. Together, we are building a globally significant AI platform that delivers performance, openness and reach at unprecedented levels.”

Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, comments: “This is not just another infrastructure play – it’s an open invitation to the world’s innovators. We are democratising AI at the compute level, ensuring that access to advanced AI is limited only by imagination, not by infrastructure.”

With initial deployments already underway across key global regions, the collaboration is on track to activate multi-exaflop capacity by early 2026, supported by next-gen AI silicon, modular data center zones, and a developer-enablement focused software platform stack built around open standards and interoperability.

The collaboration will combine the Kingdom’s energy resources, AI-ready workforce and forward-looking national AI policies with the AMD full-spectrum AI stack including AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Pensando DPUs, AMD Ryzen AI and the AMD ROCm open software ecosystem.