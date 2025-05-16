B2B buyer teams demonstrate ‘unhealthy conflict’

Seventy-four percent of B2B buyer teams demonstrate unhealthy conflict during the buying decision process, according to a survey by Gartner.

Unhealthy conflict occurs when buying team members have conflicting objectives, disagree on the best course of action, or are overruled by external decision-makers.

A survey of 632 B2B buyers conducted in August through September 2024 found buying groups that reach consensus are 2.5 times more likely to report that their deal was high-quality.

“Buying groups are more diverse than ever, ranging from five to 16 people across as many as four functions. Each member may have differing priorities and opinions,” says Delainey Kirkwood, principal: research in the Gartner Sales Practice. “Fostering buying group consensus and minimizing conflict must be a key priority for chief sales officers (CSOs).

“CSOs must properly equip their sellers to foster agreement and alignment among diverse buyer groups. By focusing on buying group relevance, sellers can aid members in understanding each other’s viewpoints and validate the decision-making process. In doing so, sellers can secure a higher number of high-quality deals.”

While many sales leaders believe the key to driving buying group consensus is tailored content, the survey found the level of relevance is crucial. Tailoring for buying group relevance positively impacts consensus by 20%, aiding members in understanding each other’s perspectives and validating the decision-making process.

However, content that focuses on individual-level relevance can create conflict within the buying group, resulting in a 59% negative impact on buying group consensus.

“Messages that are tailored to the buying group or the organization can foster understanding and consensus among stakeholders,” says Kirkwood. “However, content with individual-level relevance can lead to confirmation bias, reinforcing individual perspectives so that stakeholders are less likely to embrace a unified direction as a group.”

The survey revealed that when buyers experience buying group relevance, they are three times more likely to report a high-quality deal. This highlights the importance of prioritizing shared interests and goals over individual buyer priorities.