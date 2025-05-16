Companies seek assurance on sustainability reporting

Almost three out of four of the largest global companies sought assurance on some aspect of their sustainability disclosures, according to an updated report from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and AICPA & CIMA. The study marks the fifth annual benchmark that now includes 2023 data.

Seventy-three percent of large companies from G20 countries obtained assurance on their sustainability disclosures in 2023, up from 69 percent the previous year, according to the report, The State of Play: Sustainability Disclosure and Assurance, (Five-Year Trends and Analysis, 2019-2023). Five years ago, that number stood at 51 percent. Most of the assurance then and now is of limited scope.

Audit firms — as opposed to consultants or other service providers—continue to lead (55 percent) in providing assurance on sustainability disclosures by large global companies, with broad variations country to country.

Audit firms’ overall share of the market declined from 58% in 2022, although there are mitigating factors for the drop, including:

Consolidation of reports – In the European Union, where audit firms historically provide the majority of sustainability assurance, firms began issuing a single assurance report instead of a series of separate ones, lowering the raw number of reports issued, albeit for an increased number of assurance clients.

Consultants and non-audit firm service providers are more likely to issue multiple greenhouse gas-related assurance reports (for example, an average 2.5 assurance reports were generated per company in South Korea during 2023).

When companies obtain assurance for the first time, they typically focus on greenhouse gas-related information and start by engaging other service providers who specialise in that area.

The report notes the increased use of audit firms over the prior year in several major markets in 2023, including Singapore (+6 percentage points), South Africa (+4), the UK (+5) and US (+5). In the latter instance, audit firms’ share of sustainability assurance rose from 23% to 28%.

“Auditors have extensive education requirements, adhere to strict independence rules and possess a deep and holistic view of an organisation’s business, processes and risk profile,” says Susan Coffey, CPA, CGMA, the CEO of public accounting for AICPA & CIMA “That makes them ideal candidates to perform sustainability assurance engagements, and we’re seeing many boards and audit committees endorsing that view as corporate reporting matures.”

More than three-quarters of companies now report sustainability information with financial disclosures in annual or integrated reports. Organisations that include sustainability information with their annual or integrated reports overwhelmingly use their statutory auditor to provide assurance over those disclosures.

“The largest global companies have responded well to voluntary systems of sustainability reporting and assurance, driven by investor demand,” says IFAC CEO Lee White. “With new global standards in place, regulators now have the toolkits to move from voluntary to mandatory disclosures over time, which we expect will further drive high-quality, consistent and comparable sustainability-related information for the investing public and all stakeholders. IFAC and our members, including AICPA & CIMA, remain committed to supporting this shift—advancing trust, good governance, and global alignment in sustainability disclosure, united in shaping a future where sustainability information earns the same level of trust as financial reporting.”

Other highlights of the updated study include: